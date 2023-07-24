Green Power Market Size - 2027

Green Power

Green Power Market is anticipated to reach USD 103.5 billion by 2027.

Green power, also known as renewable energy or clean energy, refers to electricity generated from environmentally friendly and sustainable sources that have minimal impact on the environment and produce little to no greenhouse gas emissions. Green power is a crucial component of efforts to transition away from fossil fuels and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

The green power market size was valued at $41.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $103.5 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Green power sources do not produce greenhouse gas emissions during electricity generation, leading to a reduction in carbon dioxide and other pollutants.

Solar power harnesses energy from the sun using photovoltaic cells or solar thermal systems to generate electricity. Solar energy is abundant, renewable, and emits no greenhouse gases during operation.

The key players operating in the green power market are Adani Green Energy Limited, GE Renewable Energy, Green Energy Corp., Iberdrola SA, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., NextEra Energy, Inc., Orsted A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Suzlon Energy Limited, and Tata Power. The players in the market have adopted several strategies, such as product launch and business expansion, to sustain the market competition.

Wind power utilizes wind turbines to convert the kinetic energy of the wind into electricity. Wind energy is also abundant, clean, and has a relatively low environmental impact compared to fossil fuel-based power generation.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 12.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Presence of countries, such as China and India, are the major factor that boosts the Asia-Pacific green power market, owing to rise in investment in green power projects.

There is significant increase in energy demand due to rapid industrialization and rise in population in countries such as China and India.

The buildings and industrial sectors are expected to consume more energy during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, India has significant growth potential; however, due to its inconsistent policy and business environment the in past, the green power share in the total energy production was less.

The shift in trend toward the use of localized energy procurements has been witnessed in recent years.

Various government bodies in countries, such as India, have taken the advantage of community choice aggregation (CCA) policies, which permit governments to procure green power resources on behalf of their constituents while retaining their existing electricity providers for transmission and distribution services.

High cost involved to set up the base for green power restrains the market growth.

Green power sources are naturally replenished and can be harnessed indefinitely, making them a long-term and sustainable solution for energy needs.

Hydroelectric power relies on flowing or falling water to turn turbines and generate electricity. It is a well-established renewable energy source and accounts for a significant portion of global renewable energy capacity.

Geothermal power harnesses heat from the Earth's interior to generate electricity. It involves utilizing natural steam or hot water reservoirs or using geothermal heat pumps for direct heating and cooling.

By power source, the solar segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 12.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By end-use sector, the buildings and industrial dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% and 22.0% in 2019.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the green power market growth.

Biomass power is derived from organic materials such as agricultural residues, wood, and certain types of waste. These materials are burned or converted into biogas to produce electricity.

The growing concern toward CO2 emission and net zero goals for 2050 by several countries largely drive the market growth for green power.

High cost involved in the setup and maintenance limit the market growth, thereby restraining further activities. Meanwhile, the growing electronic vehicles market offers opportunities for the market growth.

COVID-19 impact

The green power market has low impact of COVID-19 as the sector is less dependent on macro factors such as supply chain or lockdowns.

The power generation and transmission infrastructure are self-sufficient to continue their working during the pandemic.

