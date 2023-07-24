FTI Consulting Strengthens Restructuring Capabilities with Addition of Two Senior Hires and Dedicated Practice in Manchester

New Office Spearheads the Firm’s Investment in Northwest England

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of two Senior Managing Directors in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and the launch of a dedicated Restructuring practice in Manchester, England, to further strengthen the firm's restructuring and insolvency capabilities in the United Kingdom.



Oliver Wright joins FTI Consulting’s Manchester office and Lindsay Hallam joins the firm’s London office. Both Senior Managing Director hires are licensed, appointment-taking insolvency practitioners.

FTI Consulting’s professionals in the firm’s new Manchester office will undertake a range of stressed and distressed advisory work for businesses across the Northwest, from insolvency liquidations and debt restructurings to escalated M&A processes and capital reorganisations.

“We are delighted to welcome Oli and Lindsay to the firm,” said Matt Callaghan, a Senior Managing Director and Head of the UK mid-market restructuring and insolvency offering at FTI Consulting. “They add a wealth of restructuring and insolvency experience to our existing team which, coupled with the launch of our office in Manchester, marks an exciting chapter in the development and continued growth of our practice.”

Mr. Wright has advised, led and delivered on UK and international insolvency, restructuring and accelerated M&A transactions in stressed and distressed situations. He brings more than 16 years of advising companies, lenders, shareholders, investors and the UK government on special situations in, amongst others, the retail, financial services, real estate, automotive and manufacturing sectors to restructure and stabilise. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wright was at PwC, where he established a reputation for advising lenders and corporates in the Manchester restructuring market. Whilst at PwC, he spent three years in Singapore, where he worked on cross-border restructuring assignments for businesses and financiers across Southeast Asia.

Ms. Hallam brings more than 14 years of experience working with corporates, lenders and sponsors on a range of insolvency and restructuring solutions and specialises in advising corporate management teams on their options when facing distressed situations. She has advised, led and executed financial and operational restructurings and accelerated M&A transactions across a variety of sectors, including casual dining, construction, automotive and most notably retail, where she has led on many high-profile insolvencies. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Hallam was at PwC where she led the Restructuring and Insolvency team in the South of England.

“With Oli and Lindsay, we are continuing to expand the breadth of restructuring and insolvency experts on our team at a time when the corporate market continues to witness headwinds on several fronts,” said David Morris, a Senior Managing Director and Head of UK Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “Their arrival and the launch of our dedicated practice in Manchester reflects our commitment to further strengthen our restructuring capabilities in the UK to deliver the best possible outcome for our clients.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wright said: “I have long admired the work of FTI Consulting’s market-leading restructuring team, so this is a great opportunity to play a strategic role in its future success. I look forward to working with Matt, David and other colleagues to establish and grow the firm’s offering in Manchester.”

Ms. Hallam added: “I am excited to bring my skillset to the firm during this time of investment and growth. FTI Consulting is preeminent in advising clients on complex restructuring mandates, which makes the firm the ideal platform for me to continue the restructuring work that I do for clients.”

