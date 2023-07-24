Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Analysis - 2026

Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market is projected to hit USD 37.6 billion by 2026

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023

Solar photovoltaic glass, also known as solar glass or PV glass, is a specialized type of glass designed for use in solar panels to enhance their energy-generating capabilities. It integrates photovoltaic technology directly into the glass, allowing it to convert sunlight into electricity while still maintaining its transparency and functionality as a building material. Solar PV glass is primarily used in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and solar installations where aesthetics and energy efficiency are crucial.

The global solar photovoltaic glass market was valued at $4.54 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $37.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2019 to 2026.

By converting sunlight into electricity, solar PV glass contributes to the energy needs of the building, potentially reducing reliance on the grid and decreasing energy costs.

Solar PV glass incorporates thin-film or crystalline silicon solar cells directly into the glass surface. These cells capture sunlight and generate electricity, just like traditional solar panels.

The key players involved in the global solar photovoltaic glass market are Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd, Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc, Schott Solar Ag, Sharp Corporation, Solar World Ag, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, and Trina Solar Ltd.

Solar PV glass enables architects and building designers to integrate solar energy generation seamlessly into the building's facade or structure without compromising on aesthetics.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific market held a share of over 68% in the solar photovoltaic glass market size.

By end-use industry, the solar photovoltaic glass market trends are studied across residential, commercial and utility scale. The utility-scale segment holds a dominant position and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 31.4%, during the forecast period.

The tempered glass segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the solar PV glass market share during the forecast period.

The anti-reflective coated glass segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% by 2026.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the solar photovoltaic glass market in 2018 and LAMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The qualitative data in the report aims on the solar PV glass market trends, dynamics, and developments in the solar photovoltaic glass industry while the quantitative data provides information about the market share and market size in terms of revenue and volume.

The factors responsible for solar PV glass market growth includes supportive regulations toward installation of solar plants have led to the increase in demand for solar PV glass.

Solar photovoltaic glass is continually evolving, and research is ongoing to improve its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and versatility. As the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building materials grows, solar PV glass is expected to play an increasingly vital role in the construction and energy industries.

The efficiency of solar PV glass varies based on the type of solar cell technology used and the overall design. Efficiency levels can be lower than traditional solar panels, but advancements in technology continue to improve their performance.

Solar PV glass is commonly used in building facades, windows, curtain walls, roofs, and other parts of the building envelope. It seamlessly combines the functionalities of both a solar panel and a building material.

The demand for solar glasses is on rise from end-use industries like residential, commercial, and utility scale pertaining that solar energy is a renewable energy, which causes no pollution and ensures energy saving.

High costs involved in installation, storage, and purchase of solar devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global solar PV glass market is yet to explore its full potential. The surge in demand for renewable energy from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Photovoltaic glass (PV glass) is a glass that integrates transparent semiconductor-based photovoltaic cells to convert light into electricity.

