Exploring Investment and Partnership Opportunities in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is growing due to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market was valued at $3,040.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,736.03 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030., driven by the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance and the need for effective treatment strategies.

CAGR: 5.8%

Current Market Size: USD 3.04 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 – 2030

Base Year: 2021

𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Technology Innovations: Investors can explore opportunities in companies that are developing innovative AST technologies. These technologies include advanced molecular techniques, microfluidics, and artificial intelligence-powered platforms that offer quicker and more precise results. Funding such ventures can lead to revolutionary advancements in AST and enable timely identification of effective treatments.

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT): POCT devices for AST have gained traction due to their ability to deliver real-time results, facilitating prompt decision-making by healthcare providers. Investing in companies specializing in portable and easy-to-use POCT devices can be a game-changer in the battle against antibiotic resistance.

Automation and Robotics: Automation is transforming the healthcare landscape, and the AST market is no exception. Investing in companies that develop automated systems for AST can lead to streamlined laboratory processes, reduced turnaround times, and increased testing capacity.

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Pharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutions: Collaboration between AST technology developers and pharmaceutical companies can accelerate the process of developing targeted antibiotics. By combining the knowledge of drug development with cutting-edge AST platforms, partners can identify optimal drug candidates more efficiently.

Healthcare Facilities and Laboratories: Partnerships with healthcare facilities and laboratories can provide AST technology companies with valuable insights into the practical needs and challenges faced in real-world settings. This collaboration can lead to the development of user-friendly and adaptable AST solutions.

Regulatory Authorities and Standards Organizations: Working closely with regulatory authorities can expedite the approval process for new AST technologies. Partnerships with standards organizations can also help AST companies align their products with industry standards, ensuring greater market acceptance.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the manual segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of method type, the disk diffusion segment dominated the market in 2020

Depending on end user, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Compagnie Mérieux Alliance SAS (bioMérieux S.A.)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Bruker Corporation

