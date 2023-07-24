Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market Trends & Research Insights by 2023

Solar Photovoltaic Installations

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market is projected to reach USD 393,594 million by 2023

Solar photovoltaic (PV) installations refer to the setup and deployment of solar panels to convert sunlight into electricity using the photovoltaic effect. These installations harness renewable solar energy and are becoming increasingly popular as a clean and sustainable energy source worldwide. Solar PV installations can range from small residential systems to large utility-scale solar farms.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) installations market was valued at $131,818 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $393,594 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Solar panels generate DC electricity, but most household and commercial appliances operate on alternating current (AC). Inverters are used to convert the DC electricity from the solar panels into AC electricity compatible with the electrical grid or for direct use in buildings.

The major companies profiled in the solar photovoltaic (PV) installations market report include Trina Solar Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc, JA Solar, First Solar Inc, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Renesola, Sun Power Corporation, Solar World AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Solar PV installations are set up in remote areas or places without access to the electricity grid. These off-grid systems are equipped with battery storage to store excess electricity for use when sunlight is limited.

Solar photovoltaics are power systems designed to supply usable power by means of photovoltaics, which includes the arrangement of certain solar panels that absorb and convert sunlight into electricity. Solar cells are tightly packed behind a glass sheet to protect them from the environment.

Photovoltaic cells are internally connected together to form a photovoltaic module. The number of cells that are interconnected are dependent on the type of application.

The solar trackers are deployed efficiently on the solar panel to improve the efficiency of the solar cell. The efficiency is improved by approximately 20% in winters and 50% in summers by deployment of solar tracker.

The crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic segment accounted for maximum share of total market share in 2016.

In terms of value, the mono-crystalline solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 18.3% during the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in 2023, and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 20.0%, in terms of value.

The utility scale type segment occupied nearly half of the total market in 2016.

Germany occupied nearly half of the total Europe solar photovoltaic installations market in 2016.

Solar PV installations consist of solar panels, also known as solar modules or photovoltaic modules. These panels are made up of semiconductor materials (usually silicon-based) that convert sunlight into direct current (DC) electricity.

In terms of value, Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023.

In 2016, Europe accounted for nearly half of the total solar photovoltaic installations market, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to rapid solar photovoltaic installations, specifically in developing countries.

The global solar photovoltaic installations market witnesses numerous opportunities, owing to rapid increase in development of renewable power in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA to cope up with the increase in electricity demand.

The market is driven by domestic content laws and rise in photovoltaic panel installation projects owing to expiration of federal investment tax credit (ITC).

In the developed economies such as the U.S., solar photovoltaic has proved to be an economic alternative at the time of peak power needs.

Utility-scale solar PV installations, commonly known as solar farms, involve the deployment of large arrays of solar panels on vast open land. These installations can generate significant amounts of electricity to power communities and contribute to the overall energy supply.

The fall in PV module prices is expected to affect the operations of many solar companies. Therefore, lower PV prices leads PV manufacturers to reassess their business model or shut down certain factories. This in turn is expected to limit the market growth.

