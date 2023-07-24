Textile Recycling Market Size US$ 6.1 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.85%, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2023-2028
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global textile recycling market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How big is the textile recycling market?
The global textile recycling market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.85% during 2023-2028.
What is Textile Recycling?
Textile recycling, a vital part of the sustainable fashion movement, involves the process of reusing or reprocessing used clothing, fibrous material, and clothing scraps from the manufacturing process. It includes a diverse range of practices, from the repurposing of textiles into rag rugs or quilts to the industrial recycling of fibre into new yarn or fabrics. This practice has applications in various sectors, such as fashion, home decor, automotive, and industrial applications.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the textile recycling industry?
The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly practices represents one of the key factors influencing the market growth of textile recycling. In addition to this, advancements in recycling technology are making it easier and more cost-effective to recycle textiles, thereby encouraging market growth. The ongoing global shift towards circular economies, where waste is minimized and resources are kept in use for as long as possible, is enhancing the demand for textile recycling. The growing environmental awareness among consumers, coupled with the mounting concerns about textile waste, is propelling the textile recycling market growth.
Moreover, rapid growth in the fashion industry and the consequent increase in textile waste is providing an impetus to the textile recycling market. The surging demand for sustainable fashion options, untethered by the environmental impact of the fast-fashion industry, is fueling the market growth. The rising acceptance of recycled textiles, aided by their lower environmental impact and potential for creativity, is a significant market driver. The growing consciousness about the environmental impact of textile waste and the need to reduce landfill usage is fostering the demand for textile recycling solutions. Other factors such as government regulations promoting sustainable practices, investment in recycling research, and the emergence of textile recycling startups are driving the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the rise of second-hand and thrift stores, along with consumer preference for vintage styles, is creating a positive market outlook.
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Anandi Enterprises
American Textile Recycling
Boer Group Recycling Solutions
I: Collect
Infinited Fiber Company
Patagonia
Prokotex
Pure Waste Textiles
Retex Textiles Inc.
Unifi Inc.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Product Type:
Cotton Recycling
Wool Recycling
Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling
Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling
Others
Breakup by Textile Waste:
Pre-consumer Textile
Post-consumer Textile
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online Channel
Retail & Departmental Stores
Breakup by End Use:
Apparel
Industrial
Home Furnishings
Non-woven
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
