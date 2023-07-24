Textile Recycling Market Size US$ 6.1 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.85%, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2023-2028

The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly practices represents one of the key factors influencing the market growth of textile recycling.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global textile recycling market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the textile recycling market?

The global textile recycling market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.85% during 2023-2028.

What is Textile Recycling?

Textile recycling, a vital part of the sustainable fashion movement, involves the process of reusing or reprocessing used clothing, fibrous material, and clothing scraps from the manufacturing process. It includes a diverse range of practices, from the repurposing of textiles into rag rugs or quilts to the industrial recycling of fibre into new yarn or fabrics. This practice has applications in various sectors, such as fashion, home decor, automotive, and industrial applications.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the textile recycling industry?

The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly practices represents one of the key factors influencing the market growth of textile recycling. In addition to this, advancements in recycling technology are making it easier and more cost-effective to recycle textiles, thereby encouraging market growth. The ongoing global shift towards circular economies, where waste is minimized and resources are kept in use for as long as possible, is enhancing the demand for textile recycling. The growing environmental awareness among consumers, coupled with the mounting concerns about textile waste, is propelling the textile recycling market growth.

Moreover, rapid growth in the fashion industry and the consequent increase in textile waste is providing an impetus to the textile recycling market. The surging demand for sustainable fashion options, untethered by the environmental impact of the fast-fashion industry, is fueling the market growth. The rising acceptance of recycled textiles, aided by their lower environmental impact and potential for creativity, is a significant market driver. The growing consciousness about the environmental impact of textile waste and the need to reduce landfill usage is fostering the demand for textile recycling solutions. Other factors such as government regulations promoting sustainable practices, investment in recycling research, and the emergence of textile recycling startups are driving the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the rise of second-hand and thrift stores, along with consumer preference for vintage styles, is creating a positive market outlook.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Anandi Enterprises

American Textile Recycling

Boer Group Recycling Solutions

I: Collect

Infinited Fiber Company

Patagonia

Prokotex

Pure Waste Textiles

Retex Textiles Inc.

Unifi Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories

Breakup by Product Type:

Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

Others

Breakup by Textile Waste:

Pre-consumer Textile

Post-consumer Textile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Channel

Retail & Departmental Stores

Breakup by End Use:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

