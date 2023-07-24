Tây Ninh Province seeks way to promote socio-economic development

VIETNAM, July 24 - TÂY NINH – Tây Ninh is taking many measures now for socio-economic development, deputy chairman of the province People's Committee Võ Đức Trong has said.

To improve transport connectivity with neighbours such as Bình Dương and Long An provinces and HCM City, it plans to invest in key projects such as the 57km Bàu Bàng (Bình Dương) – Mộc Bài (Tây Ninh) rail link and upgrading and widening Road DT789.

With regards to infrastructure development between Tây Ninh and HCM City, Tây Ninh will connect to neighbouring provinces via key projects, such as the HCM City - Mộc Bài Expressway.

Tây Ninh will jointly study with HCM City the potential for operating high-quality buses between the two.

Tây Ninh and Long An provinces will implement key traffic projects such as roads and bridges between the latter and the Mộc Bài border gate at a cost of more than VNĐ550 billion (US$23.6 million).

The projects will help create an industrial-urban-logistics corridor, enabling Tây Ninh to develop sustainably.

Besides transport infrastructure, Tây Ninh will also prioritise increasing local production and attracting investment after a modest export performance in the first quarter.

Kiều Công Minh, director of the province Department of Planning and Investment, said exports fell by 19.7 per cent year-on-year during the quarter to US$1.17 billion.

The output of many export items fell: footwear by 36.3 per cent, textiles by 31.2 per cent and vehicles and accessories by 17.1 per cent.

Relevant authorities have been instructed to create favourable conditions in the next two quarters for new investment projects, especially by resolving land-related issues.

Local authorities will help businesses take advantage of supportive policies.

Lê Thanh Kiệt, deputy head of the province’s Economic Zone Authority, said a number of investors are considering investing in the province or expanding existing projects, and so the second and third quarters are expected to see a rise in investments.

The authority will work with the province to publicise a list of projects requiring funding, and facilitate investment, especially foreign.

Tây Ninh is part of the southern key economic zone also comprising HCM City, Bình Dương and Long An.

Its Mộc Bài border gate plays a major role in facilitating trade.

Its economy grew by 9.56 per cent in 2022, the highest rate in the southeastern region, with exports, industrial production and retail sales seeing high growth. – VNS