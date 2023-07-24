Submit Release
Bắc Giang approves five industrial zones spanning 1,100ha

VIETNAM, July 24 - HÀ NỘI — Bắc Giang Province's People Committee has just approved the planning project for five industrial zones spanning over 1,100 hectares.

These are all multi-industry industrial zones designed to attract investors using high technology and environmentally friendly initiatives.

They include Đức Giang Industrial Park covering 287.5 hectares, Hòa Phú Industrial Park (Phase 2) with 222 hectares, Nghĩa Hưng Industrial Park with 151.8 hectares, Tiên Sơn - Ninh Sơn Industrial Park 223 hectares and Xuân Cẩm-Hương Lâm Industrial Park with a total area of 224 hectares.

Overall, the approval of these industrial zones is part of the province's broader plan to develop its industrial infrastructure. Last year, the Prime Minister granted permission for 29 industrial parks covering 7,000 hectares during 2021-30 for Bắc Giang, with eight parks already established over 2,000 hectares.

Recently, many global corporations have chosen Bắc Giang for long-term production, such as Foxconn, Fukang Technology and Ingrasys (Singapore). 

The province’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) grew at an impressive rate of 10.94 per cent in the first half, ranking second nationwide, and experiencing growth across all manufacturing sectors. — VNS

 

