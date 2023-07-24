Hòa Phát Dung Quất receives first tugboat from Netherlands

VIETNAM, July 24 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hòa Phát Dung Quất Steel Company has announced the arrival of its first tugboat, built by Damen Group from the Netherlands, to serve the firm’s port system.

Established in February 2017, the largest member company of Hòa Phát Group – Việt Nam’s leading steel maker – is the investor of the Hoa Phat iron and steel complex at the Dung Quất Economic Zone, the central province of Quảng Ngãi.

According to Nguyễn Quốc Trinh, Deputy Director of Hòa Phát Dung Quất’s general port company, the tugboat fleet was previously outsourced. Recently, the company has built its own Azimuth-technology fleet with a capacity of up to 5,000 HP.

The purpose of such investment is to support the berthing and departure of cargo ships with a length of more than 80 metres, and to promptly respond to possible marine incidents and oil spills at the Dung Quất Economic Zone.

By the end of September, the company will receive another tugboat and put it into operation in December. — VNS