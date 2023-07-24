How Russia is changing the ethnic balance in occupied territories of Ukraine – Watch new YouTube episode on propaganda

With the beginning of the war against Ukraine in 2014 and the start of its new phase in 2022, Russia is deliberately changing the national composition of the occupied territories of Ukraine. A new video episode of the project “What propaganda is silent about”, published on YouTube, explains why this happened and in what ways it is similar to the actions of Nazi Germany.

Forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia and those unwilling to obtain Russian passports, and active settlement by Russians – this is how the Kremlin is deliberately changing the ethnic composition of the population in the supposedly “historically Russian” territories. Eighty years ago, a similar attempt to “replace” Ukrainians and other peoples on their lands was already made by Hitler as part of the Nazis’ Ost plan, the episode reminds.

The story is available in Russian with English subtitles.

The YouTube series ‘What the propaganda is silent about’ addresses Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and combats Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine, and the wider EaP region.



Find out more

Watch the episode

How Lukashenko’s propagandists lie about events in Ukraine

Why does it benefit Russia to blow up the Kakhovka dam?

The war crimes the Kremlin refuses to acknowledge

How Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine

Does Putin really want to stop the war?

Did Lukashenko really want to avoid war?

What are Russia’s real goals in Ukraine?

How Russia tried to seize Crimea: little-known facts in YouTube project on Kremlin’s propaganda

Why Ukraine is not Russia?

EUvsDisinfo website