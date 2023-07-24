Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market Size (US$ 229.8 Billion), Growth (CAGR 4.6%), Top Companies and Research Report 2023-2028

Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global ready to eat (RTE) food market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐚𝐭 (𝐑𝐓𝐄) 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global ready to eat (RTE) food market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝?

The global ready to eat (RTE) food market size reached US$ 173.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 229.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

What is Ready to Eat Food?

Ready-to-eat food is a convenient and time-saving option that is gaining popularity in today's fast-paced world. It refers to food items that are fully cooked, prepared, and packaged, requiring minimal or no additional cooking before consumption. These pre-prepared meals cater to the busy lifestyles of individuals who have limited time for meal preparation. Characterized by their quick and easy nature, ready-to-eat foods are designed to be consumed without any further cooking or preparation. They are often pre-packaged in portions, ensuring convenience and portion control. These foods undergo specialized processes, such as canning, freezing, or dehydration, to extend their shelf life while maintaining their taste and nutritional value. The features of ready-to-eat food include a wide range of options, from simple snacks like chips and cookies to complete meals like pasta dishes, sandwiches, and salads. They come in various forms, including canned goods, frozen meals, and dehydrated snacks. These foods are often designed to be portable, making them suitable for on-the-go consumption.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ready-to-eat-food-market/requestsample

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Ready to Eat Food Market?

The increasing demand for convenience foods is driving the market growth of ready-to-eat meals. This can be primarily attributed to the changing lifestyles, along with the steadily expanding working population based and their hectic schedules, which leaves little to no time for a complete meal preparation. This, in turn, is fueling the popularity of these quick and easy meal options, which is acting as a growth inducing factor. In addition to this, various advancements in food processing and packaging technologies are propelling the growth of the market. The rising urbanization and the rise of dual-income households are boosting the market growth of ready-to-eat meals. The expansion of organized retail channels, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, is driving the availability and accessibility of these products. The rising disposable incomes, particularly in the emerging economies, are increasing consumer spending on convenience foods, thereby contributing to the market growth. Increasing awareness about nutrition and rising health-consciousness is leading to the development of healthier and more nutritious ready-to-eat meal options, thus driving the market toward growth. The market is also being driven by the rising popularity of snack culture and on the go meal consumption.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2572&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Ready to Eat Food Industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• 2 Sisters Food Group (Boparan Holdings)

• ADF Foods Ltd.

• Bakkavor Foods Ltd.

• Birds Eye Ltd.

• Findus Group Ltd.

• General Mills Inc.

• Greencore Group Plc.

• ITC Limited

• McCain Foods

• MTR Foods Pvt Ltd. (Orkla ASA)

• Nomad Foods Ltd.

• Premier Foods Group Ltd.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, packaging type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Meat/Poultry Based

• Cereal Based

• Fruits/Vegetable Based

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Canned

• Frozen/Chilled

• Retort

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Food Specialty Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 (𝟏𝟎% 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧): https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2572&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market Sample Report Download Free

Functional Shots Market Sample Report Download Free

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

