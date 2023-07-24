Nuclear Medicine Market to See Revolutionary Growth: GE Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences, Nordion
Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Nuclear Medicine Market will witness a 11.3% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Nuclear Medicine Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Nuclear Medicine market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GE Healthcare (United States), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (India), Nordion (Canada), Inc. (Canada), Bracco Imaging S.P.A (Italy), The Institute for Radioelements (IRE) (Belgium), NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (South Africa), The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (Australia), Eczacıbaşı-Monrol (Turkey). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (United States), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Mallinckrodt (United States), Cardinal Health (United States).
— Criag Francis
Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-nuclear-medicine-market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Nuclear Medicine market to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Nuclear Medicine Market Breakdown by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid, Others) by Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic) by By Procedures (Oncology o Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Endocrine o Skeletal, Gastrointestinal, Genito-urinary, Pulmonary, PET & PET-CT, Therapeutic, Others) by By end-user (Hospitals, Research Institute) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Nuclear Medicine market size is estimated to increase by USD 0.9 Billion at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 9.09 Billion.
Definition:
Nuclear medicine is a specialized branch of medical imaging that uses radioactive substances (radiopharmaceuticals) to diagnose and treat various diseases. It involves the administration of small amounts of these radioactive substances into the body, which emit gamma rays, allowing the visualization of internal organs and tissues to identify diseases and abnormalities.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Nuclear Medicine Market: Diagnostic, Therapeutic
Key Applications/end-users of Nuclear Medicine Market: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid, Others
Market Trends:
Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
Market Drivers:
Rising aging population and related chronic diseases.
Market Opportunities:
Expanding applications of nuclear medicine in neurology and orthopedics.
Market Restraints:
Expanding applications of nuclear medicine in neurology and orthopedics.
Market Challenges:
Expanding applications of nuclear medicine in neurology and orthopedics.
Book Latest Edition of Global Nuclear Medicine Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=4416
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Nuclear Medicine Market?
• What you should look for in a Nuclear Medicine
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Nuclear Medicine vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Nuclear Medicine
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Nuclear Medicine for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
List of players profiled in this report: GE Healthcare (United States), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (India), Nordion (Canada), Inc. (Canada), Bracco Imaging S.P.A (Italy), The Institute for Radioelements (IRE) (Belgium), NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (South Africa), The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (Australia), Eczacıbaşı-Monrol (Turkey). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (United States), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Mallinckrodt (United States), Cardinal Health (United States).
Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-nuclear-medicine-market
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Nuclear Medicine Market
Nuclear Medicine Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic)
Nuclear Medicine Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid, Others) (2022-2028)
Nuclear Medicine Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Nuclear Medicine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Nuclear Medicine Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Nuclear Medicine
Nuclear Medicine Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-nuclear-medicine-market
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn