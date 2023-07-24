Agrochemicals Market Industry Overview 2023-2028| Size, Challenges, Trends| Fertilizer, Pesticide, Crop Type and Regions

Agrochemicals Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global agrochemicals market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled "𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖." The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Agrochemicals Market?

The global agrochemicals market size reached US$ 277.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 347.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

What are Agrochemicals?

Agrochemicals are chemical compounds that protect and improve the quality of farm products. They assist in safeguarding the produce from pests, weeds, and fungi and enhancing the overall yield. They also aid in preventing diseases and mitigating nutrient deficiencies in plants. As a result, they are extensively applied on the crops of grains, cereals, oilseeds, pulses, fruits, and vegetables worldwide.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Agrochemicals Industry?

The thriving agriculture sector and the increasing preference for natural food products among individuals represent one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, due to the considerable rise in concerns about agriculture sustainability and soil health, leading players are introducing environment-friendly, more efficient, and cost-effective agrochemical variants. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for exotic flowers, fruits and vegetables that are grown in controlled environments and specific nutritional content in the soil, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, inflating income levels and the implementation of favorable government policies are driving the market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Agrochemicals Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players:

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Corteva Inc.

• Dow Inc.FMC Corporation

• Nufarm Ltd

• Nutrien Ltd

• Syngenta Group

• The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Yara International ASA.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on fertilizer type, pesticide type and crop type.

Breakup by Fertilizer Type:

• Nitrogen Fertilizer

• Phosphatic Fertilizer

• Potassic Fertilizer

• Others

Breakup by Pesticide Type:

• Fungicides

• Herbicides

• Insecticides

• Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

