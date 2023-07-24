Acidity Regulators Market Detailed Industry Demand, Size, Type, Application, Trends, Outlook 2031

Acidity Regulators Market

The acidity regulation market is expected to witness notable growth owing to its wide application as a preservative & flavoring agent.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Acidity Regulators Market by Product Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the acidity regulators market size was valued at $5,871.30 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10,899.60 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Acidity regulators are antioxidants agents, which are being used in various food items such as pickles, potato chips, fried snacks, and many other oil-based and fat containing food products. Increase in consumption of food items containing antioxidants is attributed to growth of the acidity regulators market in upcoming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

Celrich Products Pvt. Ltd.,

Bertek Ingredient Incorporation,

Chemelco International B.V.,

Jungbunzlauer India Pvt. Ltd.,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Cargill Incorporated,

ATP group,

Kerry Group,

F.B.C Industries Inc.,

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd

Acidity regulators enhance and contribute flavors in food products. Flavoring agents are used in small amount as food additives or to enhance the flavors. Flavoring agents are used in food products, which do not have the desired flavor. Flavoring agents are used in natural form and processed form in food products for human consumption which further augments the acidity regulators market growth.

Acidity regulators are used to modify or enhance the taste of food products. Flavors are used in dairy products, beverages, and processed food. Flavors cause sensation of taste in the food products. For instance, about 50% of the citric acid is used as a flavoring agent in several beverages such as tea, soft drink, carbonated drinks, and desserts to enhance the refreshing flavor which is also the key acidity regulators market trends.

The global acidity regulators market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is classified into citric acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, maleic acid, and lactic acid. On the basis of application, it is segregated into beverages; sauces, condiments, and dressings; processed food; bakery; and confectionery. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product type, the Acidity Regulators Market Analysis includes citric acid, phosphoric acid, acetic acid, maleic acid and lactic acid. The citric acid segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the beverages segment held the dominant share in 2020, and is expected to register the highest CAGR.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest acidity regulators market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

