Creative BioMart Introduces a Wide Range of Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads for Research Use
EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative BioMart, a global leader in providing quality protein products and protein manufacturing techniques, recently introduced tens of thousands of protein pre-coupled magnetic beads to the R&D communities to meet diversified research needs.
Coupling is to use certain techniques to covalently label or conjugate enzymes, biotin, fluorescein, agarose, magnetic beads and other substances that are easy to detect or separate to antibodies, proteins or other small molecular substances.
Pre-coupled magnetic beads are unique proteins coupled to streptavidin magnetic beads that can be used to bind other biological ligands. The particle size, surface area and uniformity of magnetic beads will affect their performance, and the amount of antigen protein coupled to the surface of magnetic beads is a key factor to measure the capture efficiency of magnetic beads.
With expertise in protein production, Creative BioMart possesses over 26,000 protein pre-coupled magnetic beads products from different species, covering rat, human, mouse, Cynomolgus Monkey, Rhesus Macaque, etc., and coupled with over 10,000 different protein types, which can be used for immunoassay, in vitro diagnostics, cell sorting, immunoprecipitation/co-precipitation, protein/antibody separation and purification.
Some of the products include: Recombinant Rhesus Macaque AANAT Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads, Recombinant Human AAR2 Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads, Recombinant Mouse AARD Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads, Recombinant Mouse AARS2 Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads, Recombinant Mouse AASDHPPT Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads, Recombinant Rat ABAT Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Bead, and more.
Brief introduction about one of the products:
Product Name
Recombinant Rhesus Macaque EIF3G Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads
Cat. No.:
EIF3G-1247R-B
Source
HEK293
Species
Rhesus Macaque
Form
Solution
Stability
Stable for at least 6 months from the date of receipt of the product under proper storage and handling conditions.
Storage
2-8℃. Do not to freeze thaw the Beads
Concentration
10mg beads/mL
“With the launch of tens of thousands of Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads products, we aimed to provide worldwide scientists with a more comprehensive portfolio to cater diversified project needs.” Linna, Creative BioMart's chief marketing officer, commented. "In addition to the newly launched product category, we also provide the scientific community with cytokines, PROTAC targets, GPCRs, labeled proteins, full length proteins, virus-related proteins, CAR-T cell targets, biomarkers, and CD antigens."
"When your projects go beyond the catalog, we also offer custom products, bulk, specialized testing, and tailored packaging solutions to meet your research and development needs." Linna added.
Visit https://www.creativebiomart.net/product/protein-pre-coupled-magnetic-beads_4119.htm to view the whole list of Protein Pre-coupled Magnetic Beads newly launched by Creative BioMart.
Caroline Green
Creative BioMart
