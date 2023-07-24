fewStones fully licensed as a video agency for drone video shoots in Singapore
fewStones, a video production agency in Singapore announces that it is now fully licensed to conduct drone video shoots in Singapore for companies worldwide
fewStones, a leading corporate video production agency in Singapore announces that it is now fully licensed as a company to conduct drone video shoots in Singapore for companies worldwide.
Drone filming is regulated in Singapore and any agency willing to conduct drone filming needs to comply with a number of requirements, including:
- The drone pilot(s) (employees of fewStones in this case) needs to take a training and a pass an exam
- The company needs to obtain a license
- The drone device needs to be equipped with a tracker to make sure that the drone flies within the limits agreed for each shoot,
In addition every shoot is subject to a specific authorisation for a specific time/date and geographical perimeter.
“We are very proud to add drone filming and photography capabilities to fewStones, which will help us serve better our local and International clients” said Bryony Allen, the General Manager.
More information on fewStones’ drone videography and photography services are available at Aerial Photography and Drone Video Services page of the fewStones website.
Very few video agencies in Singapore are licensed like fewStones is. fewStones already works with clients worldwide and adding this drone filming capability will enhance its offering.
In addition to the drone license, fewStones is also launching StoryboardHero, a platform to generate AI storyboards. A team of sketch artists is also accessible from within the platform.
