Submit Release
News Search

There were 351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,756 in the last 365 days.

fewStones fully licensed as a video agency for drone video shoots in Singapore

fewStones, a video production agency in Singapore announces that it is now fully licensed to conduct drone video shoots in Singapore for companies worldwide

We are very proud to add drone filming and photography capabilities to fewStones, which will help us serve better our local and International clients”
— Bryony Allen
SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- fewStones, a leading corporate video production agency in Singapore announces that it is now fully licensed as a company to conduct drone video shoots in Singapore for companies worldwide.

Drone filming is regulated in Singapore and any agency willing to conduct drone filming needs to comply with a number of requirements, including:
- The drone pilot(s) (employees of fewStones in this case) needs to take a training and a pass an exam
- The company needs to obtain a license
- The drone device needs to be equipped with a tracker to make sure that the drone flies within the limits agreed for each shoot,
In addition every shoot is subject to a specific authorisation for a specific time/date and geographical perimeter.

“We are very proud to add drone filming and photography capabilities to fewStones, which will help us serve better our local and International clients” said Bryony Allen, the General Manager.

More information on fewStones’ drone videography and photography services are available at Aerial Photography and Drone Video Services page of the fewStones website.

Very few video agencies in Singapore are licensed like fewStones is. fewStones already works with clients worldwide and adding this drone filming capability will enhance its offering.

In addition to the drone license, fewStones is also launching StoryboardHero, a platform to generate AI storyboards. A team of sketch artists is also accessible from within the platform.

Bryony Allen
fewStones
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

fewStones fully licensed as a video agency for drone video shoots in Singapore

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more