The Alfresco Factory Launches Pizza Ovens Sydney Promo
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alfresco Factory, a leading provider of premium wood-fired ovens - thealfrescofactory.com.au/sydney, is thrilled to announce its latest promotion, offering an exciting opportunity for Sydney residents to elevate their outdoor cooking experience. With Father's Day just around the corner, The Alfresco Factory presents the perfect gift for all dads who love the art of wood-fired cooking. The company's wood-fired oven kits have gained popularity for their superior quality and exceptional performance, enabling individuals to create mouthwatering wood-fired creations for years to come.
By purchasing one of their wood-fired oven kits before September 4th, 2023, customers will receive an exclusive gift for their dads, a valuable bundle comprising an infrared Digital thermometer and Leather Fire gloves, worth $100.
According to Jonelle Lowe, Owner of The Alfresco Factory, "The team wanted to create a special offer that not only provides a fantastic gift for dads but also enhances their cooking experience. The wood-fired oven kits allow dads to unleash their creativity and prepare mouthwatering wood-fired creations for their family and friends." The Alfresco Factory understands that the joy of these ovens lies not only in the construction process, but also in the countless delicious meals that can be enjoyed for years to come.
The Alfresco Factory wood-fired ovens are available in two ranges: the Traditional Range and the Wildfire Range. The Traditional Range boasts a black front arch, exuding a charming rustic look, while the Wildfire Range features a stainless steel front arch for a sleek and modern aesthetic. Crafted to meet the highest specifications, these wood-fired ovens ensure outstanding performance and durability.
One of the distinctive features of The Alfresco Factory wood-fired ovens is the premium quality cast refractory dome, which is expertly insulated with a thermal ceramic blanket. This innovative design enables the oven's interior to reach cooking temperatures exceeding 400 °C while keeping the external walls cool to the touch. The ovens are also designed with steep sides, allowing for an even and efficient heat flow, ensuring perfectly cooked meals every time. Additionally, the wide mouth of the oven provides convenience and versatility, accommodating large pots and roasting trays.
To ensure an exceptional cooking experience, The Alfresco Factory - Pizza Ovens Sydney includes various features with every wood-fired oven purchase at no additional cost. These features comprise unique steel reinforced refractory materials, locally sourced Beverly Clay, a locally manufactured stainless steel flue and hat Oven door, and a choice of luxurious granite or stainless steel finishes, depending on the model. Customers can also select their preferred render colour, allowing for customisation to match outdoor settings. Furthermore, a stainless steel pizza paddle is included, providing the essential tool for easy pizza manoeuvring.
The team is continuously striving to enhance the customers' outdoor cooking experiences," Jonelle Lowe affirms. “As the team moves forward, they plan to introduce even more innovative designs and features to meet the evolving needs of the customers. The commitment to quality and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of everything the team does.”
The Alfresco Factory offers the convenience of DIY kits, available in three sizes—Courtyard, Midi, and Original. These kits provide all the necessary materials, pre-cut and premixed renders, and step-by-step instructions for hassle-free assembly. Sydney's residents have embraced these DIY kits, as they allow for the joy of building a wood-fired oven while offering a perfect fit for any outdoor space.
Enhance Dad’s outdoor cooking experience with The Alfresco Factory and give him a Father’s Day gift to cherish for years. For more information about The Alfresco Factory - wood-fired pizza ovens Sydney and to place the order in time for Father's Day, please contact 08 9404 8817 or email chat@thealfrescofactory.com.au.
Jonelle Lowe
By purchasing one of their wood-fired oven kits before September 4th, 2023, customers will receive an exclusive gift for their dads, a valuable bundle comprising an infrared Digital thermometer and Leather Fire gloves, worth $100.
According to Jonelle Lowe, Owner of The Alfresco Factory, "The team wanted to create a special offer that not only provides a fantastic gift for dads but also enhances their cooking experience. The wood-fired oven kits allow dads to unleash their creativity and prepare mouthwatering wood-fired creations for their family and friends." The Alfresco Factory understands that the joy of these ovens lies not only in the construction process, but also in the countless delicious meals that can be enjoyed for years to come.
The Alfresco Factory wood-fired ovens are available in two ranges: the Traditional Range and the Wildfire Range. The Traditional Range boasts a black front arch, exuding a charming rustic look, while the Wildfire Range features a stainless steel front arch for a sleek and modern aesthetic. Crafted to meet the highest specifications, these wood-fired ovens ensure outstanding performance and durability.
One of the distinctive features of The Alfresco Factory wood-fired ovens is the premium quality cast refractory dome, which is expertly insulated with a thermal ceramic blanket. This innovative design enables the oven's interior to reach cooking temperatures exceeding 400 °C while keeping the external walls cool to the touch. The ovens are also designed with steep sides, allowing for an even and efficient heat flow, ensuring perfectly cooked meals every time. Additionally, the wide mouth of the oven provides convenience and versatility, accommodating large pots and roasting trays.
To ensure an exceptional cooking experience, The Alfresco Factory - Pizza Ovens Sydney includes various features with every wood-fired oven purchase at no additional cost. These features comprise unique steel reinforced refractory materials, locally sourced Beverly Clay, a locally manufactured stainless steel flue and hat Oven door, and a choice of luxurious granite or stainless steel finishes, depending on the model. Customers can also select their preferred render colour, allowing for customisation to match outdoor settings. Furthermore, a stainless steel pizza paddle is included, providing the essential tool for easy pizza manoeuvring.
The team is continuously striving to enhance the customers' outdoor cooking experiences," Jonelle Lowe affirms. “As the team moves forward, they plan to introduce even more innovative designs and features to meet the evolving needs of the customers. The commitment to quality and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of everything the team does.”
The Alfresco Factory offers the convenience of DIY kits, available in three sizes—Courtyard, Midi, and Original. These kits provide all the necessary materials, pre-cut and premixed renders, and step-by-step instructions for hassle-free assembly. Sydney's residents have embraced these DIY kits, as they allow for the joy of building a wood-fired oven while offering a perfect fit for any outdoor space.
Enhance Dad’s outdoor cooking experience with The Alfresco Factory and give him a Father’s Day gift to cherish for years. For more information about The Alfresco Factory - wood-fired pizza ovens Sydney and to place the order in time for Father's Day, please contact 08 9404 8817 or email chat@thealfrescofactory.com.au.
Jonelle Lowe
The Alfresco Factory
+61 8 9404 8817
chat@thealfrescofactory.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube