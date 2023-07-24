Rutland Barracks/ DUI #3 / Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4004456
TROOPER: Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 23, 2023 at 1956 hours
LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Driving Under the Influence #3
Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Fletcher Johnston
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 23rd, at approximately 1956 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on McKinley Avenue, in Rutland Town. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Fletcher Johnston, (28) of Middlebury, VT. During the interaction Johnston displayed several indicators of impairment. Johnston was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Johnston was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: August 7th, 2023 at 1000