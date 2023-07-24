Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ DUI #3 / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

 

CASE#: 23B4004456              

 

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: Rutland

 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: July 23, 2023 at 1956 hours

 

LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

 

VIOLATIONS: Driving Under the Influence #3

                        Criminal DLS

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Fletcher Johnston

 

AGE: 28

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 23rd, at approximately 1956 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on McKinley Avenue, in Rutland Town. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Fletcher Johnston, (28) of Middlebury, VT. During the interaction Johnston displayed several indicators of impairment. Johnston was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Johnston was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time. 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

COURT DATE/TIME: August 7th, 2023 at 1000

 

