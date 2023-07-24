Rutland Barracks // Possession of Stolen Property x3, False Information to Police 2x

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B400444

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2023 at approximately 1736

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / VT RT 7B, Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, False information to police

ACCUSED: Michael Smith

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

ACCUSED: Jessica Danforth

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, New Hampshire

ACCUSED: Mellissa Forsythe

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 23, 2023, at approximately 1736 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Manchester New Hampshire in May of 2023. Investigation revealed that all 3 occupants of the vehicle knew the vehicle was stolen and had all operated the vehicle. Smith and Danforth also lied to the police during the investigation in order to deflect it. All 3 were cited and released to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.