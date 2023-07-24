Rutland Barracks // Possession of Stolen Property x3, False Information to Police 2x
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B400444
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/23/2023 at approximately 1736
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / VT RT 7B, Clarendon, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, False information to police
ACCUSED: Michael Smith
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
ACCUSED: Jessica Danforth
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, New Hampshire
ACCUSED: Mellissa Forsythe
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 23, 2023, at approximately 1736 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Manchester New Hampshire in May of 2023. Investigation revealed that all 3 occupants of the vehicle knew the vehicle was stolen and had all operated the vehicle. Smith and Danforth also lied to the police during the investigation in order to deflect it. All 3 were cited and released to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
