Surleigh Tara Releases His New Book "The Age of Optimal Health"
A book release - A Comprehensive Guide to Preventative Care for Men Over 50, through Amazon and offers a special promotional period from July 24 to 31st, 2023.
A practical guide to achieving true wellness at any age. With my knowledge and experience, I hope to provide readers with the tools necessary for living an abundant life full of health and happiness.”PINON HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surleigh Tara Releases His New Book The Age of Optimal Health: A Comprehensive Guide to Preventative Care for Men Over 50
— Surleigh Tara
Southern California - July 24, 2023 – Today, author Surleigh Tara releases his new book, The Age of Optimal Health: A Comprehensive Guide to Preventative Care for Men Over 50, through Amazon and offers a special promotional period from July 24 to 31st, 2023. The special promotion includes downloading the e-book version for only $2.99. You can save over 50% during the book promotion period. To take advantage of this promotion, go on Amazon and search for "The Age of Optimal Health," or go to https://geni.us/QQM5xS.
The Age of Optimal Health provides men over 50 with an all-encompassing guide to understanding the importance of preventive care during the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers tips on exercise plans, relaxation techniques, healthy foods, preventive health screenings, mental health awareness, and the practice of gratitude.
The book provides an overview of different types of preventive health screenings, tips on developing a fitness plan that fits your lifestyle and goals, relaxation techniques to improve emotional well-being, strategies for managing stress and anxiety, nutrient-dense foods to add to your diet for optimal health, ways to cope with difficult emotions, ways
"My book is a comprehensive guide to taking charge of your health and well-being during this turbulent time," Surleigh said. "It will provide you with an understanding of preventive care and motivate you to take action. There are areas in our lives that we don't want to talk about yet, with anyone, but the book allows the type of information to be available at your fingertips. "
The Age of Optimal Health is designed to give men over 50 the necessary guidance on developing their own fitness plan and managing stress and anxiety. It will also help them understand the different types of preventive health screenings, how to cope with difficult emotions, recognize signs of poor mental health, and practice gratitude for improved emotional well-being.
"My goal is to provide men over 50 with an invaluable resource on how to take charge of their health and well-being," Surleigh said. "This book will help you understand the importance of preventive care during this uncertain time and give you the tools to take action."
The Age of Optimal Health is available now through Amazon for purchase. To learn more about The Age of Optimal Health, please visit https://surleigh.com
For additional information and media inquiries, please contact:
Name: Surleigh Tara
Email: stara@staypasifika.com
Phone: +1 (626) 390-1607
Surleigh Tara
Pasifika Publishing
+1 626-390-1607
stara@staypasifika.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube