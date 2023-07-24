FORMER TD BANK CEO, GREG BRACA, JOINS TOWN TITLE AGENCY AS SPECIAL ADVISOR
Esteemed banking executive brings a wealth of industry expertise to title insurance leaderPARAMUS, NJ, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 9, 2023
Contact: Christopher Rotio
Phone: (201) 996-1099
Email: chris@towntitle.us
Town Title Agency, a leading provider of commercial and residential title insurance and settlement services, today announced the appointment of Greg Braca, former President & CEO of TD Bank, one of the top 10 banks in the country, as Special Advisor. Under his leadership at TD Bank, Braca guided more than 26,000 colleagues to enrich the lives of over 9 million customers across diverse communities. His appointment to Town Title underscores the company's dedication to serving clients with unrivaled expertise and signals a bold step forward in the company's strategic growth trajectory.
Having an industry titan like Braca on board is a significant milestone for Town Title. His proven leadership and extensive experience in the banking sector are certain to enhance the company's offerings, strategic direction, and business development activities.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the team at Town Title. I feel we align on many things, and I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to advise them into the future and help grow their already successful business nationally,” said Braca.
Under Braca's leadership, TD Bank experienced significant growth and expansion. He is known for his vision and deep understanding of the financial sector, making him a valuable asset to the Town Title team. Braca's insights will strengthen Town Title Agency's position in the title insurance industry.
"We are both honored and privileged to welcome Greg to our team," said Christopher Rotio, Executive Vice President of Town Title Agency. "The depth of knowledge and relationships he brings to Town Title is unparalleled in our industry. Not only will his influence elevate us internally, but it will also provide our clients with an invaluable resource. His addition signifies an exciting new chapter in our company's evolution."
About Town Title Agency:
Town Title Agency is a full-service title insurance agency headquartered in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 2002, Town Title has grown to become a leader in the title search and settlement industry both locally and nationally - and has developed a reputation that is second to none. Over the past 20 years, Town Title has processed over 25,000 title searches – and is still growing. Town Title Agency is licensed in New Jersey and New York, along with 15 other states. It is an agent for Chicago Title, First American Title Insurance Company, and Stewart Title Guaranty Company.
About Greg Braca:
Greg Braca is a seasoned banking executive with a prosperous career in the industry. Most notably, he served as President & CEO of TD Bank, driving significant growth and expanding the bank's influence during his tenure. Braca is known for his strategic leadership and dedication to delivering outstanding service. He serves on several boards, including Intellicheck and Big Brother Big Sisters of New York City, Inc. He served on The New York Bankers Association board for ten years and was Chairman of the Board from 2020-2022. His insights and deep understanding of the financial landscape have consistently contributed to the organizations he's associated with.
For more information about Town Title Agency, please visit www.towntitle.us.
Christopher Rotio
Town Title Agency
+1 201-966-1099
chris@towntitle.us
