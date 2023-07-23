Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 3200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:45 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects went behind the counter and took two cash registers. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as dark color Kia Sorrento. It was last seen displaying a single Massachusetts tag of 55L580 on the rear of the vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.