Submit Release
News Search

There were 304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,701 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks - VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1004905

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 7/23/2023 - 2:40 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Whitingham

VIOLATION: Release; designations; sanctions (Violating Conditions of Release)

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Gilbert                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

VICTIM: Linsey Dix (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/23/2023, at approximately 2:40 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a 911 call of a female yelling for help at a residence in the Town of Whitingham, Windham County. Subsequent investigation found that Joshua Gilbert, 42, violated his conditions of release. Gilbert was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster barracks for processing. Gilbert was given conditions and a citation to appear Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 7/24/23, at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/23 - 12:30 PM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: None     

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks - VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more