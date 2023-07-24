Westminster Barracks - VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1004905

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 7/23/2023 - 2:40 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Whitingham

VIOLATION: Release; designations; sanctions (Violating Conditions of Release)

ACCUSED: Joshua Gilbert

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

VICTIM: Linsey Dix (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/23/2023, at approximately 2:40 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a 911 call of a female yelling for help at a residence in the Town of Whitingham, Windham County. Subsequent investigation found that Joshua Gilbert, 42, violated his conditions of release. Gilbert was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster barracks for processing. Gilbert was given conditions and a citation to appear Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 7/24/23, at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/23 - 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.