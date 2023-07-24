Westminster Barracks - VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1004905
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 7/23/2023 - 2:40 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Whitingham
VIOLATION: Release; designations; sanctions (Violating Conditions of Release)
ACCUSED: Joshua Gilbert
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
VICTIM: Linsey Dix (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/23/2023, at approximately 2:40 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a 911 call of a female yelling for help at a residence in the Town of Whitingham, Windham County. Subsequent investigation found that Joshua Gilbert, 42, violated his conditions of release. Gilbert was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster barracks for processing. Gilbert was given conditions and a citation to appear Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 7/24/23, at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/23 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: None
BAIL: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.