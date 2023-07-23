Electric bicycles attract customers again

VIETNAM, July 23 -

HCM CITY — Demand for electric bicycles is on the rise, as more and more many companies are introducing new and better models, especially VinFast.

VinFast company has recently launched its urban electric bicycle model at "Vinfast - For the green future", an ongoing series of electric vehicle exhibitions across Việt Nam, which is expected to make electric bicycles more popular.

Customers are looking for a young and modern electric bicycle that is ideal for urban transportation at an affordable price, the owner of an electric bike shop in District 8 said.

The market currently has a wide variety of eye-catching electric bicycle and motorbike models suited for young people, with prices ranging from VNĐ8 to 15 million ($344 to $645) each.

In addition to Vinfast, many other companies have quickly entered the market, such as SYM with its two recently launched electric bicycle models, and Martin 107 with six models. More and more electric bike stores have opened in HCM City.

There are also electric bike models that incorporate powerful electric motor kits and electric sensors, which help the bikes move faster and maintain a consistent speed. Although these models are relatively more expensive, many people prefer them since they solve a limitation of electric bikes: riding them when they run out of electricity is tiring.

The market for electric bikes was active over 10 years ago due to high demand from students and the elderly. However, demand slowly dwindled due to the lack of new high quality models and the rising popularity of electric motorbikes.

Vương Quang Dũng, owner of an electric bike and electric motorbike shop in District 3, said that his shop used to only provide three to six-month warranties for electric bikes due to the generally poor quality of electric bikes in the market.

He said that if VinFast's new electric bicycles are launched at the start of the upcoming school year, they would attract many buyers because the brand offers a wide network for warranty and maintenance service.

Nowadays, many electric bicycle models have one to two-year warranties, providing increased security for consumers, and their prices have been reduced since components are no longer scarce.

Lê Thị Liên Thảo, owner of a electric bicycle shop in Gò Vấp district, said that the school year is coming so demand for electric bicycles from parents is increasing.

Some shops of electric bicycles and motorbikes said that although the market for electric bicycles is often sluggish, they still managed to sell a significant number of them during back-to-school season, since the products do not require registration of number plates, driver's license, are safe for students and have affordable prices. — VNS