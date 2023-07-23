Standard Chartered empowers Vietnamese youth with financial education

VIETNAM, July 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered has collaborated with the NGO Aide et Action Việt Nam, successfully delivered fundamental financial management knowledge and skills to 50 youngsters aged 18-30 at the Vocational Training Centre, Provincial Youth Union and unemployed individuals from the Đà Bắc District in Hòa Bình Province.

The curriculum is adaptable to different skills and knowledge levels and delivered by the Bank’s employees, who volunteer their time and skills to help educate young people about financial matters and soft skills.

The Employability project is a part of Futuremakers programme, funded by Standard Chartered Foundation and is delivered via international and local non-profit organisations to provide vocational skills training relevant to communities, enhance financial capabilities for Vietnamese young people and transferable soft skills to enhance individual competitiveness in job seeking.

In Hà Nội, the bank also partnered with the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Plan International Việt Nam to provide financial and vocational training to 70 youngsters aged 15-28 at the Hà Nội Industrial Vocational College and REACH Hà Nội.

Michele Wee, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam, said: “We believe everyone should have access to training and employment opportunities to realise their full potential and gain financial independence. These activities equip Vietnamese students with practical knowledge and skills to thrive in the ever-evolving labour market of the future. Through financial education, we are able to extend our reach and positively impact the lives of young people as well as increase our Bank’s staff engagement to the Futuremakers programme in Việt Nam.”

Standard Chartered’s Futuremakers programme is the bank’s global initiatives to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for disadvantaged young people through community programs focused on education, employability, and entrepreneurship. The bank aims to raise US$75 million between 2019 and 2023 to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow. — VNS