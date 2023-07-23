Mayor Bowser to Announce Hyundai Anti-Theft Mobile Clinic

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 24 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by the Metropolitan Police Department and Hyundai Motor Company to announce an anti-theft mobile clinic designed to increase vehicle security.

The multi-day clinic will provide District motorists who own or lease certain Hyundai makes and models with the latest anti-theft technology. This technology, which will be installed by Hyundai technicians, will come at no cost to residents and will be available starting Thursday, July 27.

WHEN:

Monday, July 24 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Pamela A. Smith, Acting Chief, Metropolitan Police Department

Robert Hood, Vice President of Government Affairs, Hyundai Motor Company

WHERE:

Armory Commons (across from Lot 3)

2001 East Capitol Street SE

*Closest Metro Station: Stadium-Armory*

*Closest Bikeshare: 19th & East Capitol Streets SE*

