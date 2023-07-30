Television’s Golden Age: “Four Star Television Productions "

MURRAY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Television’s Golden Age reflects an era in entertainment that not only remains steeped in nostalgia but provided audiences with programs that are still as entertaining (and in some cases as relevant) today as when they were first broadcast. One of the pioneers of early television was Four Star Productions, an enterprise founded by prominent Hollywood actors Dick Powell, David Niven, Charles Boyer, and Joel McCrea. THE BIG VALLEY, BURKE'S LAW, THE RIFLEMAN, ZANE GREY THEATRE– these are just a few of the iconic series produced by Four Star Productions. This 288-page book covers the history of all of the series produced and/or syndicated by Four Star from 1952 to 1989 as well as the many pilots the company made but remained unsold. Included are the fascinating back stories of the first Western series created by legendary film director Sam Peckinpah, the first detective series with a female main character, the first, and perhaps only, ninety- minute game show pilot, and the one series that accounted for 70% of Four Star’s revenue in 1969. The book is available for purchase at https://bearmanor-digital.myshopify.com/search?q=Four+Star+Television

Richard Irvin is the author of THE EARLY SHOWS: A REFERENCE GUIDE TO NETWORK AND SYNDICATED PRIME-TIME TELEVISION SERIES FROM 1944 to 1949; FORGOTTEN LAUGHS: AN EPISODE GUIDE TO 150 TV SITCOMS YOU PROBABLY NEVER SAW; and SPINNING LAUGHTER: PROFILES OF 111 PROPOSED COMEDY SPIN-OFFS and SEQUELS THAT NEVER BECAME A SERIES– all available from Bear Manor Media.

BearManor Media was founded in 2001 by publisher Ben Ohmart and has become one of the leaders in publishing books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, animation, and previously unpublished scripts.