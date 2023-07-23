From John Farkis: Alamo Village: How a Texas Cattleman Brought Hollywood To the Old West

MURRAY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALAMO JOURNAL, William Chemerka: “John Farkis’ ALAMO VILLAGE is the ideal companion to NOT THINKIN’ ... JUST REMEMBERIN’: THE MAKING OF

JOHN WAYNE'S THE ALAMO, the author’s impressive and comprehensive work about the 1960 big-screen epic. Updated from its first edition in 2005, ALAMO VILLAGE has been greatly expanded with detailed information, fascinating insights, interesting interviews and numerous photographs about the important Texas film site.” TRUE WEST MAGAZINE, Stuart Rosenbrook: “... the definitive book on the making of the classic Western...”

Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and e-book editions at www.bearmanormedia.com

About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com

For High Resolution Images or more information, contact the publisher at books@benohmart.com