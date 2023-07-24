Submit Release
DEADLINE for Girls in STEM to Apply for ‘Girls at Track’ Event featuring 3-Time Champion Jamie Chadwick is July 30

Jamie Chadwick announcing the Girls at Track event with DHL for Club Athena at Andretti Autosport INDY NXT race August 11 & 12

Andretti Autosport driver Jamie Chadwick for Girls at Track event delivered by DHL for ClubAthena.org members

Club Athena members will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with DHL and Andretti Autosport at the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix in Indianapolis!

Become a member today at ClubAthena.org to be chosen for the Girls at Track event delivered by DHL!”
— Jamie Chadwick

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DEADLINE TO APPLY: July 30, 2023

The Deadline for Girls in STEM to Apply for ‘Girls at Track’ Experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to meet 3-Time W Series Champion and Women in Motorsports Role Model Jamie Chadwick is Days Away.

WHAT:
DHL is proud to deliver Girls At Track, a collaboration between DHL, Andretti Autosport, and Club Athena that will provide seven Club Athena members with an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix in Indianapolis! At the event, they’ll get a chance to meet 3-time W Series Champion and Andretti driver Jamie Chadwick and learn more about careers in motorsports and transportation.

WHEN:
August 9 - 13

WHO:
Exclusively created for ClubAthena.org members

WHERE:
Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Cincinnati, Ohio at the DHL International Hub at CVG


MEDIA PHOTO OPPS:
During tours and student competitions at CVG airport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

WITH:
DHL
Andretti Autosport INDYCAR & INDY NXT Team
3-time W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick
Romain Grojean
Club Athena student members
Athena Racing Founder & CEO, Loxley Browne

HOW:
Any girl, ages 11 to 18, across the USA who is interested in STREAM career exploration can apply for membership at ClubAthena.org. Members can apply for the ‘Girls at Track’ event at the ClubAthena.org Clubhouse. Members who are selected will be notified on July 31st.

WHAT IS STREAM?
Science
Technology
Research
Engineering
Arts
Math

FOCUS:
Girls in STEM
Girls in Motorsports
Women in Motorsports
DEI
Transportation
Logistics
Racing
Engineering
STEM Education

About Club Athena powered by Athena Racing:
Club Athena, an award-winning, 501(c)3 nonprofit STEM education program, is a virtual online extracurricular club, an educational enhancement to classroom learning. A social network where girls in middle school and high school develop a leadership mindset, prepare for college, explore careers, and learn essential skills. While “getting our hands dirty!” our elite membership of 1,000 girls explores professional career tracks in the specialties of invention, design, engineering, fabrication, and business.

To share in the Athenian story, please visit online at ClubAthena.org and follow on social media with @STEMclubATHENA

Emma Barton
Club Athena powered by Athena Racing
+1 858-848-9448
PR@AthenaRacing.org

Jamie Chadwick announcing the Girls at Track delivered by DHL for ClubAthena.org members

