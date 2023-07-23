Villar C: Waterlily Festival bolsters Las Pineros' commitment to care for environment

PHILIPPINES, July 23 - Press Release

July 23, 2023 Waterlily Festival bolsters Las Pineros' commitment to care for environment This year's celebration of the Las Piñas Waterlily Festival reinforced the commitment of Las Piñas residents to value and protect the environment. Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, who started the festival in 2005, said the yearly event is not only a celebration or a venue for the city's most talented performers but also a recognition of the importance of environmental protection. "Today, the waterlily is no longer a menace or a pest but a symbol of ingenuity, resilience, and community cooperation. It stands as a testament to our collective commitment to preserve our environment," Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, said. Villar lauded the shared efforts of Las Piñeros in the rehabilitation of the Las Piñas and Zapote River through the Sagip Ilog Program, an initiative she started when she was Las Piñas Representative. Water hyacinths or what is commonly known as water lilies were considered as aquatic pests clogging the Las Piñas and Zapote River, which caused massive flooding in the city. One of the most awaited activities of the festival is the Ms. Waterlily Pageant 2023. It is participated in by female candidates fielded by each of the 20 barangays in Las Piñas City. The candidates will be judged according to beauty, intelligence, and the over-all creativity of their respective gowns made of waterlilies. Candidates are required to create their attire using 100% waterlily. Prizes at stake include Php 30,000 cash, flowers, trophy and crown for the Ms. Las Piñas Waterlily 2023, Php 20,000 cash, trophy and flowers for the First Runner-up, and Php 10,000 cash, trophy and flowers for the Second Runner-up. This year's winners are: Francine Anne T. De Castro of Talon Tres, Ms Waterlily 2023; Christine Maico Bautista of Brgy. Talon 5; 1st Runner-up Loiuse Zapanta of Brgy.Pamplona Tres, 2nd Runner-up; Princess Romana De Guzman of Brgy.Almanza Dos as Ms. Photogenic and Ayessa Emille Estrellado of Brgy.Pulang-Lupa Uno as Ms Congeniality. Likewise, designer Nash Leeho of Talon Singko won the best designer award Also, part of the festivities is the Sayaw Kabataan (SK) Para Sa Kalikasan" Dance Video Contest. This activity requires each barangay to field 10 to 15 youth dancers, who will be dancing to an upbeat song that they have to demonstrate in a 3 to 5-minute dance presentation. The incorporation of waterlilies as a prop, costume, or background, is a requirement for this contest. Winners of the SK Para sa Kalikasan competition was judged based on their creativity, content, and messaging; choreography, presentation, and originality; and video presentation. The following prizes are up for grabs: Champion Php 30,000 and trophy, First Runner-up: Php 20,000 and trophy, Second Runner-up: Php 10,000 and trophy. This year's SK para sa Kalikasan this year are; Remake Family of Brgy. BF International-CAA, Grand Champion; Talon Youth for Progress Organization Dance Company of Brgy.Talon Uno, First Runner-up; Fusion Flames of Brgy.Talon Singko, second runner-up and People's Choice; and Ry Ultra of Brgy Ilaya, Best in Costume. The said festival will also feature various exhibit of waterlily products from Las Piñas City and the province of Laguna. Waterlily Festival, pinapaigting ang pangakong Las Pineros' na alagaan ang kapaligiran PINALALAKAS ng pagdiriwang ng Las Piñas Waterlily Festival sa taong ito ang pangako ng mga residente ng Las Pinas na pahalagahan at pangalagaan ang kapaligiran. Ipinahayag ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, na sinimulan ang festival noong 2005, na ang taunang pagdiriwang ay hindi lamang kumikilala sa 'most talented performers' kundi pati na rin ang kahalagahan ng environmental protection. "Today, the waterlily is no longer a menace or a pest but a symbol of ingenuity, resilience, and community cooperation. It stands as a testament to our collective commitment to preserve our environment," ani Villar, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change. Pinuri niya ang pagsisikap ng Las Piñeros na maayos ang Las Piñas at Zapote River sa pamamagitan ng Sagip Ilog Program. Ito ay inisiyatibo na kanyang sinimulan noong Las Piñas Representative pa siya. "Water hyacinths or what is commonly known as water lilies were considered as aquatic pests clogging the Las Piñas at Zapote River, which caused massive flooding in the city," sabi ng senador. Ipinahayag niya na ang paghirang sa Ms. Waterlily Pageant 2023 ang pinakahihintay sa pagdiriwang. Wagi sa naturang patimpalak sina Francine Anne T. De Castro ng Talon Tres, bilang Ms Waterlily 2023 na tumanggap ng P30,000 cash, tropy, flowers at crown; Christine Maico Bautista ng Brgy. Talon 5,1st Runner-up, P20,000 cash, trophy at flowers at Loiuse Zapanta ng Brgy.Pamplona Tres, 2nd Runner-up, P10,000 cash,trophy at flowers. Si Princess Romana De Guzman ng Brgy.Almanza Dos ang itinanghal na Ms. Photogenic at Ayessa Emille Estrellado ng Brgy.Pulang-Lupa Uno ang Ms Congeniality. Nakamit ni Nash Leeho ng Talon Singko ng best designer award. Bahagi rin ng pagdiriwang ang Sayaw Kabataan (SK) Para Sa Kalikasan" Dance Video Contest. Nanalo rito ang Remake Family ng Brgy. BF International-CAA bilang Grand Champion na tumanggap ng P30,000; Talon Youth for Progress Organization Dance Company ng Brgy.Talon Uno, First Runner-up na nakatanggap ng P20,000 at Fusion Flames ng Brgy.Talon Singko, second runner-up na tumanggap P10,000.00. Binigayan din ng cash award ang Ry Ultra ng Brgy Ilaya bilang Best in Costume at Fusion Flames ng Brgy.Talon Singko bilang People's choice. Tampok din sa nasabing pagdiriwang ang iba't ibang exhibit ng mga produktong waterlily mula sa Lungsod ng Las Piñas at lalawigan ng Laguna