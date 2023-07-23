Google partners with Black Tech Founders in Philadelphia to expose 200 Students to opportunities in STEM

Speaker Joanna McClinton, Senator Nikil Saval, and PA Representative Donna Bullock joined Google to help teach kids how to stay safe and secure online at the Xtreme 5 Teen Tech Summit

Google’s Online Safety Roadshow was presented to students at the 3rd Annual Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit presented by Grace3 Technologies and the National Black Empowerment Council. Today’s event is part of a Google initiative to help empower young people with tools and training they need to safely explore online. At the event, Google representatives talked about the local impact internet safety has on kids and shared about various career opportunities in tech. Over 200 students attended from varying demographic groups underrepresented in STEM disciplines and careers.

“Online safety for Philadelphia youth is of paramount importance, and the opportunity for students to get essential tips on navigating the digital world is incredibly impactful for the next generation,” said House Speaker Representative Joanna McClinton, “With Google’s support, this partnership underscores our commitment to empowering young individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to explore the internet safely.”

“Today, we saw so many cool things like flying drones and even a robot dog! The world is rapidly changing with all these new things — from the Internet to TikTok and YouTube.” said PA Senator Nikil Saval, “Learning to deal with these changes can be challenging for everyone, including grown-ups. Google's presentation on staying safe is important for people of all ages that we all can learn from.”

“It’s an honor to be part of the X5 Teen Tech Summit, joining forces with Google and other esteemed partners. This event’s focus on internet safety for Philadelphia youth is commendable and timely.” said PA State Representative Donna Bullock, “As we navigate the digital age, it is important to equip our young people with the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe online.”

“The Internet is an amazing place, and keeping the web safe for everyone is a shared responsibility,” said Google Spokesperson, Marley McAliley. “We are so excited to bring the Online Safety Roadshow to Philadelphia, to show students that we are invested in their future and want them to stay safe in this interconnected world.”

Google’s Online Safety Roadshow is based on the Be Internet Awesome curriculum, which focuses on five tips for staying safe and being smart online. Those tips include:

Sharing content with care

Don’t fall for fake online scams

Secure your information with strong passwords

Be kind to others online

When in doubt, talk it out with a trusted adult

For more information on how to help kids and teens safely navigate online resources, please visit: wellbeing.google/for-families/ .



The 3rd Annual Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit, powered by Google, is designed to empower the next generation of leaders by delivering hands-on, real-world tools and emerging technologies such as Drones, robotics, STEM career options, and more. This will be Google’s second roadshow in Pennsylvania and first time in Philadelphia.

The Grace3 Technologies 3rd Annual Teen Tech Summit Powered By Google and Produced By Perry Media Group.

