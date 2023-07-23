Secured Signing Unveils Cutting-Edge, Digital Signature Technology at the NALA Conference & Expo, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Signing, a global front-runner in providing Digital Signature and Remote Online Notarization (RON) services, had an illustrious presence at the recently concluded NALA (National Association of Legal Assistants) Conference & Expo, 2023 in Boston, MA.
NALA delivered a hybrid event, catering to the diverse needs of the legal fraternity both virtually and physically. At the forefront of digital innovation, Secured Signing showcased a robust selection of their secure, legally compliant, digital signature solutions to an array of paralegal professionals. This platform proved invaluable in demonstrating how Secured Signing's expertise could enhance document’s security, augment productivity, deliver a paper free office, and transform the efficiency of legal operations.
"Our participation at the NALA Conference & Expo 2023 marked an important juncture in our journey," shares Roger Castile, SVP, National Sales at Secured Signing. "It granted us the privilege of engaging with the crème de la crème of the legal industry, illuminating the potential of our tools to redefine routine processes and transactions in their landscape."
During the course of the high-octane conference, delegates delved into the advantages of Secured Signing's digital signature services. They were exposed to an array of capabilities, including tamper proof digital signature solutions, video confirmation to know who was behind the device at the signature moment, and a multitude of integrations, all of which are designed to secure and automate the signing process.
Castile, added, "Our solutions resonate with legal professionals who are constantly seeking to elevate their efficiency and maintain the utmost level of document security. The enthusiastic engagement we experienced from both physical and virtual attendees, underlines the legal sector's readiness for a digital evolution."
The forward-thinking hybrid event model allowed Secured Signing to provide a comprehensive understanding of its offerings to a broader audience. Participants left equipped with valuable knowledge about the significant role of digital signatures in the digital transformation of the legal realm.
About Secured Signing
Secured Signing is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital solutions, helping businesses and organizations streamline their document signing processes. With its easy-to-use platform, customers can quickly and easily get their agreements signed and returned, saving time, and increasing efficiency. Secured Signing provides a trusted, tamper-proof Digital Signatures platform to the eSignature market with their legally binding document management solution that enables simple and secure eSigning, streamlined document workflows, and remote online notarization (RON) in a single cloud-based platform. The company’s Digital Signature, Video Signing, and RON platform enables its users to use any device to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime.
To learn more about Secured Signing visit https://www.securedsigning.com.
