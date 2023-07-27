Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder

OWATONNA, MN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bipolar? Depersonalized? Author Dean Holbrook’s new book “Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder—A Spiritual Book for a Spiritual Illness” provides concrete steps to help readers alleviate depersonalization disorder and bipolar disorder.

From the Author:

“This is the book I wish someone had given me when I first became depersonalized.”

This book is especially beneficial if you have trauma in your past. We can’t change the past, but we can reframe it and redefine it. This book shows you how.

You won’t find the steps given in this book to alleviate depersonalization disorder or bipolar disorder in any other book.

This book uses Christian deliverance techniques and involves reframing Christianity in a way that is conducive to alleviating DPD/Bipolar. Part of the reason we are depersonalized is because of the falsehood we believe about ourselves, God and other people.

The way out it is largely a process of Christian deliverance and sanctification.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Freedom from Depersonalization Disorder: A Spiritual Book for a Spiritual Illness” by Dean Holbrook at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

You can also visit the author's website at www.dhministry.com.



