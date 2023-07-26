Senior Care Franchise, Mercy Works, Kicks Off Nationwide Franchise Expansion

The Kentucky-based brand is actively seeking franchisees to bring its high-demand services to new regions throughout the United States.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mercy Works , a burgeoning senior-centric franchise offering companionship, transportation, in-home care, and other related services, has just announced the launch of its nationwide franchise opportunity Jeffrey Flood, the Kentucky-based company’s founder and owner, expressed his excitement over Mercy Works’ step towards expansion.“I'm very excited about our franchise launch and the opportunity to take our unique approach to senior care to a broader market,” Flood commented. “There is a great need for exceptional senior services and Mercy Works is positioned well to assist the elderly in their goal to remain independent for as long as possible.”Mercy Works offers a comprehensive suite of services that meet the needs of senior citizens and their families. Services include practical daily help through homemaking and companionship, including help with cleaning, organizing, meal preparation, laundry, and errands. The company also provides more hands-on assistance with personal care including mobility assistance, toileting and incontinence care, oral care, and bathing assistance.“Our goal is to help as many families as possible keep their loved ones safe and provide the balance these families need to thrive. We hope to see Mercy Works caregivers all over the region and country in the upcoming years,” stated Flood.The senior care franchise is seeking to add new locations throughout the nation. Franchisees can expect to gain all operational procedures and processes, ongoing support, marketing guidance, and in-depth training. To learn more about owning Mercy Works franchise, visit https://mercyworkslouisville.com/franchise ABOUT Mercy WorksMercy Works is a family owned care agency dedicated to providing exceptional non-medical care to senior citizens. The company works to help seniors stay home longer and age in place with dignity. To learn more about owning a Mercy Works senior care franchise, visit https://mercyworkslouisville.com/franchise