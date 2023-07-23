HAUTE IN AUSTIN LAUNCHES AS FIRST FRANCHISE LOCATION FOR HAUTE IN NETWORK AGENCIES
Flagship agency Haute in Texas will continue operations in San Antonio while supporting new market
I can hardly believe how perfectly Christie fits into our vision, and have no doubt she’s about to make some serious impact in the Austin market.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-area small to medium-sized businesses have a new agency to consider for their Public Relations (PR) and Marketing strategies as of today. The Haute in Network Agencies is a franchise model bringing streamlined and industry-proven processes to an industry that has been plagued with a lack of standardized systems for rave-worthy results. Christie Schultz, a native Austinite and entrepreneur, is the new owner of Haute in Austin. “I’ve loved serving my PR and Marketing clients as a sole proprietor, but always missed that special magic of ownership and being a part of a team,” she says. “As I launch Haute in Austin, I’m thrilled that we are building a network of talented PR and Marketing professionals, aligned in our desires to exceed client expectations, balance work and family life, and engage meaningfully in our communities.”
— Aquila Mendez-Valdez, Haute in Network Agencies founder
Haute in Network Agencies founder Aquila Mendez-Valdez says Schultz represents years of preparation and prayer coming to fruition. “When we created this model, we had an idea in mind of who the ideal franchisee would be,” she says. “I can hardly believe how perfectly Christie fits into our vision, and have no doubt she’s about to make some serious impact in the Austin market.”
The Haute in Network Agencies model focuses on core services such as social and digital marketing, media relations, and community programming. The flagship location, Haute in Texas, was founded in San Antonio in 2011 by Mendez-Valdez and has grown from scratch to an award-winning agency. Just this year, Mendez-Valdez was honored to receive the 40 under 40 award from the San Antonio Biz Journal and was named a Top Brand in Franchising by the Franchise Journal in 2021.
Schultz says her experience in the industry will help her Austin location hit the ground running. “My decade plus of serving clients in this market has prepared me well for this launch,” she says. “Even from our initial conversations, it was apparent that Aquila and I share the same philosophies on PR and Marketing, so I just can’t wait to get started.” For more information on the agency’s service offerings and more, visit hitpr.com.
About Haute in Texas and the Haute in Network Agencies
Haute in Texas was founded in 2011 by Aquila Mendez-Valdez and shifted from a simple blog to a full service PR and Marketing agency over the last 12 years. Their client roster and brand partnerships have included global brands such as Vogue, Prada, Kendra Scott, Lincoln, Neiman Marcus, Orangetheory, and many, many more small to medium-sized businesses throughout Texas. The Haute in Network Agencies are the long term scaling vision for the brand, which launched in 2022. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit hauteinfranchising.com
About Haute in Austin
Haute in Austin was founded in 2023 by Christie Schultz. A native Austinite, comes by entrepreneurship honestly. She is the daughter of serial entrepreneur parents who were pioneers in the promotional products industry in Texas. After founding and operating a global network for women entrepreneurs, Christie launched her PR and Marketing consulting business, boasting clients in a myriad of industries including wealth management, hospitality, oil and gas, real estate, staffing, and branding and website development. Christie is also the Managing Director of the Greater Austin Chapter of eWomenNetwork, a community for women business owners, an avid volunteer in her community, and proud mom of four. For more information on this newest addition to the Haute in Network Agencies, please visit hitpr.com/austin
