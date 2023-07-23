Warm hospitality for visitors — Macao Courtesy Campaign carries on comprehensively with unreserved effort

MACAU, July 23 - Promotional video for the Macao Courtesy Campaign

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launched the Macao Courtesy Campaign (the “Campaign”) on 1 July to inspire warm hospitality towards travelers among residents and members of the trade, brand Macao as a hospitable destination and reinforce the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure. With a series of promotional and dissemination initiatives unfolding progressively, MGTO extends the invitation to members of different sectors in Macao, inspiring the public’s respect and hospitality for visitors to feel at home in Macao.

All-rounded Campaign

MGTO is carrying on the Macao Courtesy Campaign comprehensively. The promotional initiatives are rolled out on MGTO’s platforms on social media such as WeChat, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Facebook and Weibo. The promotional video entitled “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” is shown on local TV channels, on buses and taxis, websites, Tourist Information counters, mega outdoor LED screens and the ticketing office of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, among other locations. There are also advertisements on radio. Promotional posters and print advertisements are produced for bus advertisements, advertising light boxes at ports of entry, banners, LED screens, websites and so forth. The Office also asked for other public entities to release the promotional video and electronic poster at their facilities. A series of interviews with the trade and frontline personnel are currently under video production to share real cases of courtesy in different sectors. The message of courtesy for visitors is promoted among Macao residents, with the dedication to branding Macao as a hospitable city.

Collaborative promotions with industry partners

MGTO successively gives out badges with the printed slogan “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” to the accredited merchants of Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme (QTSAS). Links and QR codes are sent to the trade for download of the Campaign’s promotional information, so that industry partners can assist in promoting the campaign. The Office also plays the promotional video at industry training occasions and disseminates promotional materials to trainees to enhance relevant awareness in the travel trade and related sectors. Promotional posters are given out to all local hotels and the establishments inside. During inspections, promotional posters are also distributed to hotels, restaurants, bars, travel agencies and other establishments under MGTO’s supervision, to promote the spirit of hospitality among tourism-related personnel.

Message of hospitality is spread through activities

In the activities organized, supported or subsidized by MGTO, the promotional video is played along with posters and sharing of the key message from the Campaign. For instance, the content of the Campaign was incorporated into the opening of the “Explore Food + Fun in a Small Town – Food Culture Market” as a MGTO-subsidized event on 15 July. During the World Tourism Day – Tray Race to be held on 27 September, the costumes of the year will be themed after “Macao’s Courtesy” for tourism employees to join hands in spreading Macao’s hospitality as their service spirit.

Launch of themed webpage

The themed website of the Campaign is launched. Residents and visitors can log into the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/macao-courtesy for related information.

In the past, MGTO had conducted a tourism awareness campaign to raise residents’ awareness of tourism and its importance to Macao among the general and professional public. The Macao Courtesy Campaign aims to upgrade the quality of tourism services and encourage the spirit and practice of courtesy for visitors among the population at large, which will be a boon for sustainable tourism development and the city’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure.