Inject new vitality to tourism — Tourism Development Committee convenes the first Plenary Meeting of 2023

MACAU, July 23 - The Tourism Development Committee (CDT, on its Portuguese acronym) convened the first Plenary Meeting of 2023 on 19 July, presided over by Secretary for Economy and Finance and Committee Chairperson, Lei Wai Nong.

Positive trends in the first half of 2023 as “Tourism +” invigorates economy

Secretary Lei Wai Nong expressed that Macao has ushered in a great start of the economy since early this year. Various major economic indicators are pointing to a bright future macroscopically. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will ride on the positive trends to secure and tap into tourist markets near and far. The endeavors include launch of special travel offers and products, continued optimization of “tourism +”, deepening integration of the “tourism +” industries, fostering the concerted development of tourism and related industries to diversify the positioning and offer of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Secretary Lei Wai Nong expressed hope that the Government will keep joining hands with the tourism sector in innovative ways to bring new progress in different tasks and inject impetus to tourism and economic development, drawing more visitors from around the world to Macao for travel and spending.

Attract worldwide visitors innovatively through diverse events in the second half of 2023

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Deputy Director Ricky Hoi presented the Office’s work plan for the second half of 2023 and an overview of Macao’s latest tourism situation respectively.

MGTO has planned an array of major events and activities to unfold in the latter half of 2023, including the restart of the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest. The Office will also organize the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum and Light up Macao among other events. Three subsidy programs for 2024 will be unveiled to foster community tourism development. As the Macau Grand Prix celebrates the 70th anniversary this November, the Macao Grand Prix Museum will call for submission of entries and stage 3D projection mapping shows.

Courtesy Campaign for the public at large to extend hospitality to visitors

In terms of destination marketing, MGTO continues to secure the contribution of the Mainland and Hong Kong visitor markets, besides making a greater effort to attract international visitors through special offers and enriching travelers’ experience with a greater variety of “tourism +” elements. Besides launching special deals on air tickets in partnership with different airlines, MGTO also seeks to attract more visitors by the scheme “My Treat for You, See You in Macao” and the “My Treat for You, Joyful Macao Tour” Subsidy Scheme. MGTO will continue to participate in major regional and international travel fairs, while gearing up to organize mega roadshows in Singapore and Malaysia for international marketing.

MGTO will again invite delegations of the overseas travel trade and media to Macao for a diverse and wonderful experience of “tourism +”. The Office also collaborates with online and offline travel agencies to launch single- and multi-destination tourism products of Macao, Hong Kong-Macao, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao. Macao travelogues will be produced. The endeavors aim to attract visitors from worldwide, boost tourist spending and invigorate tourism and the economy.

Kicked off in early July, the Macao Courtesy Campaign successively unfolds a series of promotions and dissemination to inspire warm hospitality towards travelers among Macao residents and members of the trade for sustainable tourism development.

Members proffer suggestions and contribute to tourism revival

During the meeting, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, António Lei, introduced the three-year action plan for the advanced development of the cultural and tourism industries in the In-Depth Cooperation Zone.

Different CDT members raised perspectives and suggestions on maritime tour, community tourism and economy, promotional offers, tour guides’ practice, issuance of travel permits and optimization of typhoon notifications to visitors, among other aspects.

Governmental representatives listened intently to the opinions and suggestions raised by committee members. Through insightful discussions, the meeting gathered collective wisdom and concerted efforts for tourism revival.

The meeting attendees include Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng, and official representatives of the following governmental entities including Secretariat for Economy and Finance, Secretariat for Security, Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, Secretariat for Transport and Public Works, Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao Customs Service, Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Labour Affairs Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority, and Consumer Council, along with representatives of the tourism and other related sectors.