Greece: Wildfires

Greece is currently experiencing very high temperatures, with severe fire warnings in place across the country. Wildfires are affecting multiple areas including Western Attica, Laconia and the island of Rhodes. Fires can start close to cities and tourist locations with little warning and travel quickly. Air quality may deteriorate due to heavy smoke.

For updated information about natural disasters in Greece, see: https://civilprotection.gov.gr/

Follow the advice of local authorities at all times, including any evacuation orders. Monitor local media for updates. Visitors and tourists staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of their accommodation management and/or tour operators. Keep in contact with family and friends to keep them informed of your plans and well-being.

We encourage all New Zealanders in Greece to register on SafeTravel to receive important information and updates.

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Embassy in Rome on +39 06 853 7501 or at rome@nzembassy.it.

For consular emergencies, contact the New Zealand 24/7 consular emergency line on 0800 30 10 30 or +64 99 20 20 20.

Posted:23 Jul 2023, 17:17

