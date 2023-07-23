Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the lifting of the state of public health emergency in the country

July 22, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE LIFTING OF THE STATE OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY IN THE COUNTRY

This move signifies a positive step forward in our nation's fight against the pandemic and the collective efforts of the government and the Filipino people in managing and containing the spread of the virus. It is likewise a strong indication that we are on the road to recovery. While we celebrate this development, we must remain vigilant and continue to follow health guidelines to ensure that the gains we have made are sustained.

Hindi dapat ito maging dahilan para manumbalik tayo sa ating nakagawian. Bagkus, dapat isaisip ng bawat isa sa atin ang "new normal" -- ang panatiliin ang pagiging maingat at responsable sa ating araw-araw na gawain.

We must remain proactive in our efforts to protect public health and safety. Maging bukas sana ang pag-iisip ng lahat sa mga programa ng gobyerno gaya ng pagpapabakuna at pagsunod sa mga health protocols, kung kinakailangan, para masiguro ang pangangalaga ng kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan.

Ito ay bilang sukli na rin sa mga sakripisyong ginawa ng ating mga frontliners na nangahas na makipagsapalaran sa gitna ng krisis pangkalusugan na naranasan natin. Their undaunted dedication and heroism have contributed to our progress in controlling the transmission of the virus.

Let us remain united in our resolve to overcome this pandemic and emerge from this crisis stronger, moving towards a more resilient and prepared Philippines for the future.

