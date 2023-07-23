PHILIPPINES, July 23 - Press Release

July 22, 2023 Bong Go hopes establishment of Department of Disaster Resilience will be part of admin's priority measures Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is hopeful that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will also prioritize the establishment of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) especially amid the recent calamities and natural disasters experienced by Filipinos in various parts of the country in recent years. Drawing attention to the country's vulnerability to natural calamities, Go, in an interview on July 17, after aiding poor residents in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, advocated for a strengthened national framework on disaster preparedness, response and towards resiliency. He expressed hopes that his legislative proposal for a DDR would be included in the priority legislative agenda of the government. "Nasa committee level po ito ng Defense Committee sa Senate. Bilang vice chairman, ay hinihikayat ko po 'yung mga kasamahan ko sa Senado na sana po ay maipasa natin ito," said Go. Expounding on the proposed department's mandate, the senator stated, "Dapat po mayroon na tayo na cabinet secretary level na mamumuno ng departamento na nakatutok sa paghahanda, pagresponde at pagpapalakas ng ating mga mekanismo upang maproteksyunan ang ating mga kababayan sa panahon ng sakuna. Hindi man natin masasabi kailan darating ang kalamidad, mas mabuting laging handa tayo," he said. In his visit to Bohol, he cited the province's susceptibility to typhoons and other natural disasters, illustrating the necessity for a preemptive, responsive, and well-coordinated system. In 2013, Bohol experienced a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2, centered near the municipality of Sagbayan. The event was catastrophic, leading to at least 222 fatalities, and around 8 people reported missing. The total damage wrought by this disaster was estimated to exceed $53 million. Go further outlined the key responsibilities of the proposed department. It would preemptively coordinate with local government units ahead of disasters, ensure effective prepositioning of goods, facilitate timely evacuation, and initiate restoration and rehabilitation efforts post-disaster. Challenging the existing practice of forming task forces whenever a new administration comes into power, Go argued that a dedicated department would provide consistency and a focused approach to disaster management. "Hindi 'yung puro task force. Kapag task force, tapos bago 'yung administrasyon, bagong tao na naman. Napapabayaan, nakatiwangwang. Kaya dapat po isang departamento, Department of Disaster Resilience," he said. "Importante na mayroon tayong departamento na nakapokus at may klarong mandato pagdating sa ating disaster resiliency efforts. Hindi puwedeng laging task force na lang dahil temporary lang ito at nawawala ang continuity kapag nagpalit na ng administrasyon. Mahirap din kung mananatiling coordinating council lang ang mamamahala sa ganitong sitwasyon dahil sa kakulangan ng kapangyarihan nito," he explained further. Senate Bill No. 188, authored by Go, proposes the establishment of the DDR to centralize disaster management efforts, streamline coordination among different agencies, and ensure a more swift and effective response to emergencies. The bill's core objective is to concentrate on three key result areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building forward better. The establishment of this Cabinet secretary-level department will allow the government to better allocate resources, improve disaster risk reduction strategies, and provide prompt assistance to affected communities, particularly those belonging to the marginalized sectors. "Halimbawa po bago dumating ang bagyo, mayroon na pong departamentong nakatutok. Preposition of goods, coordination with LGUs, ilikas ang mga kababayan natin sa ligtas na lugar, at pag-alis po ng bagyo, pagtapos ng lindol o pagputok ng bulkan, restoration of normalcy kaagad at rehabilitation efforts," Go said. The Office of Civil Defense has recently voiced its support for the establishment of the DDR, emphasizing the importance of such institution in improving operations in managing and responding to future crises. "Things can be better if there will be an independent authority or department, but it's not that simple - tanggap po namin iyon... We leave it to Congress and we leave it to the Palace, to Malacañang. Meanwhile, kami naman, we are doing our best given the limitations, makakaasa po kayo," OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said in a past interview. In complement to the DDR bill, Go also proposed SBN 193. This legislative initiative mandates the establishment of permanent, secure, and well-equipped evacuation centers in every municipality, city, and province throughout the Philippines. As the second SONA of Marcos looms, Go earlier outlined his expectations, saying: "Nais kong marinig sa second SONA ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos ang mga additional plans nya for our full and inclusive economic recovery." He underscored the necessity of inclusive economic growth, insisting that no Filipino, especially those from marginalized sectors, be left behind in these initiatives.