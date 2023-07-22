Caledonia, Orange Counties Residents Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance

WILLISTON, Vt. – Federal funding is now available to help individuals in two additional Vermont counties recover from the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from July 7, 2023 and continuing.

Residents of Caledonia and Orange counties who suffered damage to their homes or personal property may apply for disaster assistance with FEMA. Additional counties may be added at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

These two counties are in addition to the six counties already designated for Individual Assistance: Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor.

Assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

To apply for assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.; go online to DisasterAssistance.gov; or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For the latest information on Vermont’s recovery, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion1, the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA, or the Vermont Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/vemt and on Facebook at facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement.