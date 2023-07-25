Ranger Roofing & Construction Earns National WBE and Federal WOSB Distinction as a Woman Owned Business from the WBENC

Ranger Roofing & Construction Certified as a National Women Business Enterprise (WBE and WOSB)

Ranger Roofing & Construction has received recognition as a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB).

— Stephanie George, President

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranger Roofing & Construction, an 18 year old Southeast Texas based commercial and industrial roofing company providing services nationwide. A leader in Commercial Roofing, Ranger Roofing provides single ply, modified bitumen, sheet metal roofing and wall panel systems.

Ranger Roofing & Construction announced that they have received recognition as a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB). This designation from the Women Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a Regional Affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is based upon a rigorous process confirming that Ranger Roofing & Construction is Women-Owned, Managed, and Controlled. "We are very excited to receive this recognition and provide this certification as a service to our Commercial clients who are committed to diversity and appreciate our experience in the Construction and Roofing industry," said Stephane George, President and CEO of Ranger Roofing. "Our Corporate Culture focuses on our Integrity, Honesty and Accountability, and we are proud to be recognized as a Woman Owned, Managed and Controlled organization."

About Ranger Roofing & Construction

Ranger Roofing & Construction is a woman owned, commercial roofing contractor that has been serving clients in Texas and various other states for almost 20 years. We've built our reputation on a solid foundation of quality work, superior customer service, and earnest care for all our clients. Our well-trained and experienced team specializes in the installation, repair, and maintenance of a wide variety of roofing and wall systems. When you need a professional roofing contractor, we hope you'll turn to us. Safety and quality assurance are the two primary things we focus on when completing every project we take on. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.rangerroof.com/

About the Women Business Enterprise Alliance

Headquartered in Houston and serving over 94 Counties in Texas as an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the Women Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) serves as a third-party certifying organization for women-owned business enterprises (WBEs) in south Texas. Businesses that are at least 51% owned by a woman and meet specific criteria as outlined by WBENC standards and procedures are eligible for this certification -- a designation that is not only recognized but required by most major corporations and governmental agencies as a purchasing criterion. With over 750 certified WBEs, representing 9 billion in revenue and over 40,000 jobs created the WBEA organization has grown rapidly since its inception and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned businesses by way of its network of corporate sponsors, supplier diversity programs and dedicated WBE’s. For more information about the WBEA, you can visit their website at https://www.wbea-texas.org/

About HIT Executive Consulting

HIT Executive Consulting is a privately held Certification Subject Matter Expert Consulting Firm. HIT Executive Consulting has an national and Canadian portfolio of clients and for more than 12 years has been providing business certification assistance for the WBE, MBE, DOBE, SDVOB, DBE, State, County, and City Certifications. For more information about HIT Executive Consulting, to retain services, interviews, webinars, or request speaking engagements, please visit our website at https://www.hitexecutiveconsulting.com/