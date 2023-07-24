Hull Shield LLC Announces Collaboration with Sino Eagle USA to Offer Ultrasonic Antifouling on Aquila Luxury Catamarans
Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling keeps your hull cleaner for longer while extending the life of the bottom paint.
The collaboration provides Sino Eagle USA and Aquila customers easy integration of the advanced antifouling technologies offered by Hull Shield.
Now Aquila customers can enjoy a hassle-free and cost-effective way to protect their investment.”MT. PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hull Shield LLC, a leading manufacturer of ultrasonic antifouling products for the marine industry, is pleased to announce that Sino Eagle USA, the exclusive manufacturer of Aquila luxury catamarans, is now offering Hull Shield antifouling systems as a factory-installed option on Aquila models 32, 36, 42, 44, 54, and 70 and the new Molokai 47.
"We are thrilled to work with Sino Eagle USA and to provide our ultrasonic antifouling systems to new Aquila owners," said Andreas Schulz, president of Hull Shield LLC. "Now Aquila customers can enjoy a hassle-free and cost-effective way to protect their investment."
"As the owner of the One Eye Dog, an Aquila 44 catamaran, I've had a Hull Shield system since July 2021 and have been thrilled with the results," said Hull Shield brand ambassador April Smith. April is a USCG 100 Ton Master Captain and AGLCA Platinum Looper. "Seeing Aquila, a brand I admire and respect, team up with Hull Shield proves the commitment of both companies to ensure Aquila customers can have the absolute best experience while also helping protect the marine environment. It's just a win-win for everyone involved!"
Hull Shield ultrasonic antifouling systems use high-frequency sound waves to prevent and reduce marine fouling on underwater surfaces, such as hulls, shafts, props, and rudders. Fouling can degrade the performance of a vessel and is a significant contributor to maintenance costs and damage to exterior components on boats. Hull Shield's groundbreaking technology offers a solution that reduces the effects of fouling on marine watercraft.
Hull Shield products also help protect the marine ecosystem by reducing the number of chemicals and toxins that are released into waterways. Traditional fouling maintenance requires physically abrasive methods to clean the antifouling bottom paint on vessels. These traditional methods strip toxic paint from the hull and release it into the water and marine ecosystem. Ultrasonic antifouling technology is a non-abrasive solution that works to keep hulls clean for longer periods of time. Vessels that are equipped with Hull Shield antifouling products require less abrasive intervention, reducing the environmental impact while also extending the life of the bottom paint.
Sino Eagle USA is based in Clearwater, Florida, and produces Aquila catamarans, one of the fastest-growing brands of power catamarans in the world. Aquila luxury catamarans are designed to deliver comfort, space, safety, and efficiency for cruising and living aboard. Aquila Catamarans are known for their performance, innovation, and quality. They are the top-selling power catamaran in the world today and are committed to offering their clientele an unrivaled boating experience.
By offering Hull Shield products as a factory-installed option, Sino Eagle USA can provide its customers with an innovative and effective solution to protect their investment while enhancing the boating experience. Hull Shield systems are easy to install, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective. They can reduce the need for frequent bottom painting and haul-outs along with other fouling-related expenses.
About Hull Shield LLC
Hull Shield LLC is a company based in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, that manufactures and distributes ultrasonic antifouling systems for boats and the marine industry. The company was founded in 2018 and has since been providing high-quality products and services to customers worldwide. Hull Shield LLC is committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental protection.
For more information about Hull Shield LLC and its products, please visit www.hullshield.net or call (843) 580-2826.
About Sino Eagle USA
Sino Eagle USA is a company based in Clearwater, Florida, that manufactures Aquila catamarans for the global market. Sino Eagle USA was established in 2011 and has since been producing high-quality power catamarans that combine comfort, space, safety, and efficiency.
For more information about Sino Eagle USA and Aquila catamarans, please visit www.aquilaboats.com.
