Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Jamie Dimon

CANADA, July 21 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jamie Dimon, on the margins of the World Law Congress in New York City, United States of America.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mr. Dimon discussed a variety of geopolitical and economic issues, including trade, sustainable economic growth, and carbon pollution pricing.

The Prime Minister highlighted Canada’s commitment to ensuring stability in the banking system, and the reputation of Canada and its industries as an investment destination amid global uncertainty and risk.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mr. Dimon discussed the importance of the close relationship between Canada and the United States, and the opportunities this relationship provides for investments in key sectors that contribute to strengthening our bilateral supply chains, such as critical minerals.