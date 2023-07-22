Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 700 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:24 am, Sixth District officers heard the sounds of gunshots and responded to the listed location to investigate. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim inside of an establishment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Charles Sullivan, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Friday, July 21, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the FBI Safe Streets Cross Border Task Force and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 18-year-old Antwain Ulmer, of Cheverly, MD, in Cheverly, MD. After waiving his rights to an extradition hearing, he was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

 

