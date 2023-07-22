Arrest Made in a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the 700 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:08 pm, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a juvenile victim.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, 48-year-old Alberto Jovel, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse.