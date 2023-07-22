Submit Release
News Search

There were 170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,534 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the 700 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:08 pm, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a juvenile victim.

 

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, 48-year-old Alberto Jovel, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Second-Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more