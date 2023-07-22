Submit Release
National Endorsement of Integrated People-Centered Eye Care (IPEC) 2030 Insight: A Landmark Step Towards Enhanced Eye Health

The Ministry of Health in Bhutan made a landmark endorsement of the Integrated People-Centered Eye Care (IPEC) 2030 Insight on July 22, 2023.

The endorsement of IPEC in national eye health policies and plans reaffirms our collective commitment to eradicating blindness and vision impairment which is reinforced by resolutions from WHO, UN General Assembly, and WHO SEARO, to address these issues.

The endorsement underscores the significance of collaboration and a comprehensive approach to eye care, building upon the success of Vision 2020. The event saw participation from distinguished delegates from Iinternational Agency for Preventable Blindness (IAPB), Himlayan Cataract Project (HCP), and the WHO, symbolizing the joint efforts towards a world without preventable blindness.

