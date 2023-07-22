Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1300 Block of W Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Commit Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the 1300 block of W Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:50 pm, officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle, described as a dark-colored newer model two-door Ford Mustang, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.