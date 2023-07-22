Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Homicide and Officer-Involved Shooting in Lebanon

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a homicide and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening. 

Preliminary information indicates that just after 7 p.m., an officer with the Lebanon Police Department responded to 911 calls regarding a shooting along Beard Avenue in the Head Homes Housing Authority neighborhood.  When the officer arrived, according to reports from the scene, the officer encountered the individual suspected in the shooting who was still armed.  For reasons still under investigation, the officer fired his service weapon and struck the individual.  He was transported to an area hospital and later taken by medical helicopter to a Nashville hospital.  No officers were injured during the incident. 

TBI agents continue to work two separate investigations to independently determine the series of events leading to both the homicide and officer-involved shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

