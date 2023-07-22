Eastbound lane closure on Fort Hill Bridge in Charleston through Monday, July 24, 2023

Page Content

The eastbound slow lane on Interstate 64 over the Fort Hill Bridge in Charleston will be closed through Monday, July 24, 2023, for bridge deck repairs.



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is placing message boards on the Interstate to inform motorists of the lane closure. Additional message boards will be placed about four miles west of the lane closure to allow drivers to detour around the work zone if they wish.

WVDOH bridge crews inspect the bridge regularly and are continuing routine maintenance on the span.



The WVDOH is working to expedite plans to have the bridge deck replaced.​​